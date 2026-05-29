Sunil Gavaskar's 3-Word Message To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After He Touched His Feet

The ongoing IPL 2026 season continues to throw up heartwarming moments that bridge generations of Indian cricket. The latest involves a deeply respectful exchange between India’s original batting icon Sunil Gavaskar and the league's youngest-ever debutant, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

During a recent encounter on the sidelines of the tournament, the 15-year-old batting prodigy sought out Gavaskar to show his respect by touching the legendary opener's feet. Speaking during a television broadcast to India Today, Gavaskar fondly recounted the meeting and shared the precise, motivating words he whispered to the teenager.

"Look at the Ball"

When the young cricketer bent down to seek his blessings, Gavaskar immediately pulled him up and offered a timeless, straightforward piece of batting wisdom that has anchored legendary careers for decades. In an interview to India Today, Gavaskar revealed:

"When he touched my feet, I told him just three words: 'Look at the ball.' That’s the most fundamental rule of batting. If you keep your eyes locked on the ball from the bowler's hand all the way to your bat, everything else - your footwork, your timing, your shot selection - falls into place naturally."

Sunil Gavaskar emphasized that while young prodigies are often bombarded with complex technical advice regarding foot placement, high back-lifts, and body weight distribution, the core foundation of a great batsman always remains simplicity and immense focus.

Historic Debut for Vaibhav

The interaction carries immense weight given Sooryavanshi’s historic trajectory. At just 15 years old, the prodigy shattered age-old domestic records when he was snapped up by his franchise during the mega auction, officially becoming the youngest player ever to secure an IPL contract.

He followed that up by making his highly anticipated on-field debut this season, demonstrating a fearless approach at the crease that has drawn high praise from pundits and fans alike.

By passing down the torch with a simple three-word mantra, Gavaskar has given the young opener a psychological anchor to lean on as he navigates the intense pressure, flashing lights, and elite bowling attacks of the world's most competitive T20 league.