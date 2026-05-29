SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials

Supreme Court has officially cleared the way for ace grappler Vinesh Phogat to compete in the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2026.

A division bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe rejected a petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which had challenged a previous Delhi High Court ruling that allowed the Olympian's participation. The selection trials are scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31.

"We Are Not Stopping You"

The Supreme Court upheld Phogat's right to take the mat for the qualifiers, but the bench explicitly noted that its non-interference was largely influenced by how close the event was. The judges observed that stopping her at the absolute eleventh hour would run contrary to fair opportunity. Justice Narasimha addressed the counsel, stating:

"Today at this stage, the High Court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home and we can't do anything, will not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this. We are not stopping [her], you go and participate."

The court issued a formal notice to Phogat regarding the overarching technical legalities raised by WFI and scheduled a comprehensive review of the matter for next week.

Judicial Red Flags

Despite granting immediate athletic relief, the Supreme Court expressed strong, vocal reservations regarding the lenient approach taken by the Delhi High Court. The bench strictly emphasized that sporting eligibility must always be balanced against global regulatory compliance and procedural integrity.

The court heavily questioned a critical timeline in Phogat's recent career:

Phogat took a professional sabbatical in December 2024, aiming for an August 2025 return. In July 2025, she became a mother and subsequently informed the WFI that her competitive availability would resume on January 1, 2026.

Justice Narasimha pointed out that Phogat missed a mandatory, critical anti-doping test in January 2026. The International Testing Agency (ITA) rejected her official defense - where she argued her absence was due to legislative duties as an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Haryana.

Supreme Court flagged the missed drug test as a "serious lapse" that requires deep administrative investigation, noting that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance.

What’s Next for Vinesh Phogat?

With the highest court in the country refusing to place a stay on her name, the fiery wrestler will step onto the mats tomorrow for the official selection trials. Having brought massive global glory to the nation across multiple international tournaments, Phogat now has a direct shot at booking her berth for the 2026 Asian Games, even as the regulatory battles regarding her missed testing window loom in the background.