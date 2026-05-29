IPL Final’s Biggest Run Machines Revealed! Dhoni, Rohit Miss Out On Top Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni completes top five with 180 runs.

IPL 2026 Finals: The excitement surrounding the IPL 2026 final is reaching its peak as fans eagerly wait for the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, have already secured their place in the summit clash, while the second finalist will be decided after the Qualifier 2 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the blockbuster finale, the spotlight has shifted toward some of the greatest batting performances in IPL final history. Interestingly, legends like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma feature in the list, but neither of them occupies the number one position when it comes to scoring the most runs in IPL finals.

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Suresh Raina Leads The Elite List

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina sits comfortably at the top of the chart for the most runs scored in IPL final matches. Widely regarded as one of the biggest match winners in IPL history, Raina played eight finals and accumulated 249 runs.

His consistency on the grand stage made him a dependable performer for CSK over the years. Raina also registered two half-centuries in IPL finals, with his highest score being 73.

Just behind him is former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who produced some unforgettable performances in title clashes. Watson scored 236 runs across four IPL finals, including a brilliant century and a half-century. His iconic knock for Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 final remains one of the most memorable innings in IPL history.

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Rohit, Dhoni Feature In Top Five

Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma occupies the third spot on the list. The former MI captain scored 183 runs in six IPL final appearances and maintained an average of 30 during those innings. Rohit played a major role in Mumbai’s dominance during their title-winning years.

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Murali Vijay is fourth on the list with 181 runs from four IPL finals. His standout performance came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2011 final, where he smashed 95 runs off just 52 deliveries and earned the Player of the Match award.

MS Dhoni completes the top five with 180 runs in eight IPL final innings. The legendary CSK captain has delivered several impactful knocks under pressure and remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history.