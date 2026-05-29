Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-Ball 97 Earns Huge Praise From Pakistan

The absolute frenzy surrounding Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially transcended international borders. Following his jaw-dropping, record-shattering performance in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, prominent Pakistani sports executive Javed Afridi became the latest high-profile figure to express his awe for the young prodigy.

Afridi, prominent owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, took to social media to openly laud the 15-year-old opening batsman, stating he was "truly blown away" by the sheer maturity and destructive hitting displayed by someone so young on the grandest T20 stage.

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Knock That Shook Cricket World

Afridi’s public admiration was triggered by Sooryavanshi’s absolute demolition of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack in a high-stakes knockout setting.

During the high-pressure Eliminator match, the young left-hander played an innings for the ages, blasting a breathtaking 97 runs off just 29 deliveries.

Operating at a staggering strike rate of 334.48, the teenager cleared the boundary ropes with absolute disdain, hammering an incredible 12 sixes and 5 fours. In doing so, he broke Chris Gayle's long-standing IPL playoff record for the most sixes in a single innings.

This match-winning knock propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the tournament charts. He currently holds the coveted Orange Cap, having amassed 680 runs in 15 innings at a blistering season strike rate exceeding 242.

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Growing List of Global Admirers

Javed Afridi is far from the only sports luminary left spellbound by the teenager’s rapid rise. Sooryavanshi’s explosive strokeplay has completely captured the global sporting consciousness over the past week.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to his channels to praise the kid wonder's fearless approach, leaving the 15-year-old completely starstruck. South African batting legend AB de Villiers chimed in with grand praise, comparing the youngster’s aggressive bat-swing and unique body mechanics to a young Matthew Hayden.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar officially gave his seal of approval, actively backing the prodigy amidst growing domestic debates regarding a potential fast-tracked national call-up. Even international icons outside of cricket, including WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, have publicly labeled the boy wonder as "The Chosen One."

By guiding Rajasthan Royals cleanly into Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi has transformed from a highly discussed auction experiment into an elite, boundary-destroying powerhouse - and as Javed Afridi’s cross-border praise shows, the world of cricket is officially watching.