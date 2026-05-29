US President Donald Trump could soon appear on a proposed $250 currency note as part of a plan linked to celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, according to reports and statements from US officials.

The proposal, first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday, would mark a major break from longstanding American tradition, as it could become the first instance in nearly 150 years of a living individual appearing on US currency.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that legislation seeking to permit the move is currently under consideration in Congress.

“Right now there is proposed legislation -- front of the House, in front of the Senate -- to change the first requirement so that a living person, Donald J. Trump, could be on a $250 bill,” Bessent said during a media briefing on Thursday.

“I don't think that there's anything untoward about having the President of the United States, the person who's president of the United States, on the 250th anniversary bill,” he added.

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Treasury Preparing For Possible Approval

According to the Washington Post, two Trump-appointed Treasury Department officials reportedly urged staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing last year to begin preparing prototype designs for the proposed note.

A design mock-up obtained by the newspaper reportedly carried the words “America 250 anniversary,” referencing the United States declaring independence on July 4, 1776.

Bessent stated that while preparations had been made in advance, the Treasury Department would continue to follow existing legal procedures.

A Treasury Department spokesperson told AFP that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is “conducting appropriate planning and due diligence” regarding the proposal.

The spokesperson also clarified that US Treasurer Brandon Beach had not directed officials to print the currency before any congressional approval.

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Legal Concerns Raised By Officials

The proposal has reportedly raised concerns within the Bureau of Engraving and Printing because federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on US currency.

Employees cited by the Washington Post, speaking anonymously, said senior officials had warned about legal and procedural complications tied to the plan.

According to the report, Bureau director Patricia Solimene had expressed concerns to Treasury officials, including Brandon Beach, regarding potential violations of federal regulations. The newspaper further reported that Solimene was later reassigned from her position.

Debate Over Trump’s Expanding Public Presence

The proposal comes amid broader criticism from Trump’s opponents, who accuse the administration of increasingly placing the president’s image and name across national institutions and public symbols.

Earlier this year, the US Commission of Fine Arts approved the minting of a commemorative “Semiquincentennial Gold Coin” made of 24-carat gold.

In recent months, institutions including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the US Institute of Peace have reportedly been rebranded to include Trump’s name.

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Trump’s likeness has also appeared on banners displayed at the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture, while the State Department has indicated that his image may soon feature in certain US passports.

Legislation allowing Trump to appear on a $250 bill was introduced in Congress last year but has not advanced significantly so far.

Democratic lawmakers strongly criticised the proposal, with Senator Mark Warner calling it an attempt by the White House to blatantly “stoke the president’s ego.”