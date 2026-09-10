Rohit Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On 2027 World Cup, Gives One-Line Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit expressed uncertainty about playing 2027 ODI World Cup.

He stated October 2027 is too far to decide.

BCCI secretary supported Rohit amid ongoing World Cup speculation.

His form and fitness will determine future tournament participation.

Rohit Sharma has offered his clearest indication yet on his uncertain ODI future, but stopped short of confirming whether he intends to play at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, the former India captain suggested there was little point in making a decision about an event that remains more than a year away.

Rohit, who has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, was asked directly whether he would feature in the 2027 World Cup. His response kept the question open rather than providing a definitive commitment.

Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Response

"October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then," Rohit said when asked about his participation in the tournament.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With Rohit now playing only ODIs for India, questions over his long-term future have continued despite the veteran opener remaining part of the team's plans.

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Those doubts intensified earlier this year, but Rohit hit 138 against England at Lord's in July to push back against the retirement chatter.

BCCI Backs Rohit Amid World Cup Speculation

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has also rejected the idea that Rohit's current form warrants questions over his place in the side. Saikia pointed to the batter's performances and questioned why his future was being discussed so heavily.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia said.

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Rohit was also asked about the possibility of another open-top bus parade if India win the 2027 World Cup, similar to the celebrations following their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

"I do not think a bus parade would be possible now," he replied.

For now, Rohit's answer leaves the 2027 World Cup door open without confirming his participation. His form, fitness and eventual decision will determine whether India's 2019 and 2023 World Cup captain gets another chance on the biggest ODI stage.