Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Blind Cricket team's plane-crash gestures sparked controversy.

Celebrations followed their Asia Cup win; India protested trophy.

Gestures mimicked Haris Rauf's controversial 2025 Asia Cup actions.

The incident revived debate on military references in cricket.

Celebrations by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team have triggered fresh controversy after a video showed several players making gestures resembling fighter jets diving and crashing while posing with the trophy. The visuals have drawn comparisons with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's controversial actions during the 2025 Asia Cup, bringing the India-Pakistan rivalry back into focus.

Pakistan Players Make Plane-Crash Gestures During Trophy Celebrations

The video shows members of the Pakistan team celebrating with the trophy following their victory. However, some of the movements during the celebrations have attracted attention, particularly gestures that appear to imitate aircraft flying before plunging towards the ground.

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Pakistan have been crowned champions of the Blind T20 Asia Cup after the final against India was abandoned due to persistent rain. The match referee declared Pakistan the winner, while the national team topped the tournament standings with victories in all three of their league matches. — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) November 20, 2026

One man wearing a black-and-white striped shirt is seen raising his right hand before bringing it sharply downwards at an angle. Another player, positioned towards the front of the group, stretches both arms out like wings and moves them from side to side, seemingly mimicking an aircraft in flight.

Other members of the team also appear to participate in the celebrations. The gestures have prompted comparisons with an earlier incident involving the Pakistan men's cricket team during the Asia Cup.

While the video has fuelled criticism, the players' precise intention behind the movements has not been independently established.

Haris Rauf's Asia Cup Gesture Also Triggered Controversy

The latest visuals have brought back memories of the India-Pakistan Super Four clash at the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on September 21. During that match, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was seen making a gesture that appeared to depict a fighter jet crashing.

Rauf also displayed a '6-0' hand sign, which was widely interpreted as a reference to Pakistan's military claims about Indian fighter jets being shot down during the May 2025 conflict between the two countries.

The gestures attracted considerable criticism and led to a formal complaint from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to reports.

The latest celebrations have therefore revived debate around the use of military references and aircraft-crash gestures in cricket-related events, particularly when India and Pakistan are involved.

Pakistan's Trophy Win Also Faced Questions

The celebrations have attracted further attention because of the circumstances surrounding Pakistan's reported victory. The match was called off without a ball being bowled, but the trophy was reportedly awarded to Pakistan on the basis of their superior net run rate.

The decision did not go down well with the Indian team, which protested the outcome. The circumstances of the result added another layer to the controversy surrounding the celebrations.

With the latest video circulating, the gestures have once again brought the sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan into the spotlight. The comparison with Rauf's Asia Cup actions has also ensured that the celebrations are being viewed in the context of the earlier controversy.