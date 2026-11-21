Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man killed in suspected hit-and-run near Mayapuri Chowk.

Police identified victim Bishal Roy through recovered Aadhaar card.

FIR registered; investigation underway to trace driver and vehicle.

A man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run near Mayapuri Chowk in west Delhi on Friday night. The driver fled the scene after the accident, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call reporting the incident was received at Rajouri Garden police station at 10:43 pm. According to news agency PTI, the victim, believed to be around 20-22 years old, was hit by a truck.

When police personnel reached the spot, they found the man's body, along with a bag and a broken helmet. The truck suspected to be involved in the accident was not present at the scene.

Aadhaar Card Helps Police Establish Victim's Identity

Police recovered clothes and an Aadhaar card from the bag. The document bore the name Bishal Roy, a resident of Tikarpur in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, PTI reported.

According to police, a caller reported that a truck had caused the accident. Investigators are now working to identify the suspected vehicle using the information provided by the caller.

ALSO READ: 27 Weddings To Draw 12k Guests, 5k Extra Cars In South Delhi Today; Traffic Police Issues Advisory

The victim's family members are being informed. His body has been kept at the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

An FIR has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the accident and trace the vehicle and its driver.

ALSO READ: 11 Dead, Over 300 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Manipur's Chandel