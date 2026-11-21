Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gambhir is now India's coach; Dhoni recently retired.

A Chennai Super Kings jersey bearing MS Dhoni's name and number became an unexpected talking point during the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted signing the shirt while also obliging fans with autographs during the match.

The brief interaction drew attention because of the long-running discussion around Gambhir and Dhoni's equation. Both were key members of India's 2011 World Cup-winning side, but speculation about their relationship has remained a subject of debate among cricket followers.

Gambhir's Autograph On Dhoni's CSK Jersey Catches Attention

Gambhir was seen signing a CSK shirt carrying Dhoni's name and number. The India coach also spent time signing autographs for supporters at the venue, but his signature on the former captain's jersey stood out.

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🔴 GAUTAM GAMBHIR GIVES AUTOGRAPH ON MS DHONI JERSEY 🤯 - No matter how much toxicity there is on social media, fans still love him at the ground level. ❤️ https://t.co/Elwj6r4rVf — Sam (@cricsam02) November 21, 2026

The moment offered an unusual talking point during the Test, given the prominence of both former India teammates in the country's cricket history. However, the autograph itself does not establish anything about their personal relationship.

Gambhir And Dhoni's Shared World Cup History

Dhoni captained India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title, with Gambhir playing a decisive role in the final against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter scored 97 runs, helping India build the foundation for its successful chase. The gesture of signing of the jersey becomes particularly important, as there have been numerous speculations and reports of a possible rift between the players since the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Their careers also took different paths in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni became synonymous with Chennai Super Kings, while Gambhir's most notable leadership success came with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir guided KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The 2012 final saw Kolkata defeat Dhoni's CSK, adding another chapter to the competitive history between the two franchises.

Dhoni's Retirement Marks End Of Playing Career

Dhoni stepped away from international cricket in 2019 but continued playing in the IPL for CSK. He has now retired from professional cricket, bringing his playing career to a close.

The former India captain is set to move towards coaching, according to the reference information. Meanwhile, Gambhir is currently serving as India's head coach, making the sight of him signing a Dhoni CSK jersey an interesting moment for fans.