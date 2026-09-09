Virat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer hinted at Virat Kohli cameo for 'Hanuman Ansh 2'.

Trilogy planned; next film covers Kainchi Dham and devotees.

'Hanuman Ansh' achieved surprise box office success.

Virat Kohli could be set for an unexpected appearance on the big screen, with Hanuman Ansh producer Namrata Singh opening up about the possibility of the former India captain and Anushka Sharma featuring in the film's second instalment.

The producer revealed that the makers have already approached some celebrities as they plan the next chapter of the franchise.

Will Virat Kohli Appear In Hanuman Ansh 2?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Namrata was asked whether Virat and Anushka could make cameo appearances in Hanuman Ansh 2.

“I have reached out to some of them and they were aware of the film earlier,” she said.

Namrata did not confirm whether either Virat or Anushka has agreed to appear in the film. However, her comments have fuelled speculation about the couple potentially featuring in the upcoming sequel.

The interest comes from their well-known spiritual connection with Neem Karoli Baba, with the couple having visited Kainchi Dham on several occasions.

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Hanuman Ansh Planned As A Trilogy

Namrata also explained that Hanuman Ansh was conceived as a trilogy, with each film focusing on a different phase of Neem Karoli Baba's life and influence.

The first instalment covers his early years through to the establishment of Kainchi Dham. The second film will focus primarily on Kainchi Dham and the thousands of devotees whose lives were touched by him in India.

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The third instalment will then expand the story internationally, exploring his spiritual influence on figures such as Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Julia Roberts.

“We know the concept,” Namrata said, adding that the makers already have a clear idea of how the second and third films will take shape.

Hanuman Ansh Becomes A Surprise Hit

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of 2026's surprise box-office successes.

The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, was released on August 7. According to Sacnilk figures cited in the report, it had earned Rs 143.13 crore net in India and Rs 169.20 crore gross after 33 days.

With the sequel set to explore the Kainchi Dham chapter, speculation around potential celebrity appearances is already adding another layer of interest to the franchise.