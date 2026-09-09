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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation

Virat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation

Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appear in Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Namrata Singh reveals whether the makers have approached celebrities. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer hinted at Virat Kohli cameo for 'Hanuman Ansh 2'.
  • Trilogy planned; next film covers Kainchi Dham and devotees.
  • 'Hanuman Ansh' achieved surprise box office success.

Virat Kohli could be set for an unexpected appearance on the big screen, with Hanuman Ansh producer Namrata Singh opening up about the possibility of the former India captain and Anushka Sharma featuring in the film's second instalment.

The producer revealed that the makers have already approached some celebrities as they plan the next chapter of the franchise.

Will Virat Kohli Appear In Hanuman Ansh 2?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Namrata was asked whether Virat and Anushka could make cameo appearances in Hanuman Ansh 2.

“I have reached out to some of them and they were aware of the film earlier,” she said.

Namrata did not confirm whether either Virat or Anushka has agreed to appear in the film. However, her comments have fuelled speculation about the couple potentially featuring in the upcoming sequel.

The interest comes from their well-known spiritual connection with Neem Karoli Baba, with the couple having visited Kainchi Dham on several occasions.

WATCH VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Singh (@beingnamratag)

Hanuman Ansh Planned As A Trilogy

Namrata also explained that Hanuman Ansh was conceived as a trilogy, with each film focusing on a different phase of Neem Karoli Baba's life and influence.

The first instalment covers his early years through to the establishment of Kainchi Dham. The second film will focus primarily on Kainchi Dham and the thousands of devotees whose lives were touched by him in India.

WATCH VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The third instalment will then expand the story internationally, exploring his spiritual influence on figures such as Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Julia Roberts.

“We know the concept,” Namrata said, adding that the makers already have a clear idea of how the second and third films will take shape.

Hanuman Ansh Becomes A Surprise Hit

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of 2026's surprise box-office successes.

The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, was released on August 7. According to Sacnilk figures cited in the report, it had earned Rs 143.13 crore net in India and Rs 169.20 crore gross after 33 days.

With the sequel set to explore the Kainchi Dham chapter, speculation around potential celebrity appearances is already adding another layer of interest to the franchise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma appear in Hanuman Ansh 2?

Producer Namrata Singh mentioned they were approached, fueling speculation. However, she did not confirm if they have agreed to appear.

How many films are planned for the Hanuman Ansh franchise?

The Hanuman Ansh franchise is planned as a trilogy. Each film focuses on a different phase of Neem Karoli Baba's life and influence.

What will the second and third Hanuman Ansh films cover?

The second film will focus on Kainchi Dham and Indian devotees. The third will explore Neem Karoli Baba's international spiritual influence.

Was the first Hanuman Ansh film successful?

Yes, Hanuman Ansh was a surprise box-office success. It earned over Rs 143 crore net in India against a budget of Rs 2 crore.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Virat Kohli News Anushka Sharma ENtertainment News Neem Karoli Baba Kainchi Dham VIrat Kohli Hanuman Ansh Virat Kohli Hanuman Ansh 2 Virat Kohli Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2 Hanuman Ansh 2 Namrata Singh
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