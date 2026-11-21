Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Home Minister Shah presented President's Police Colour.

Arunachal Pradesh Police received award for dedicated service.

Shah to review state projects, attend Bada Khana.

He will inaugurate NDRF complex, unveil cooperation vision.

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the President’s Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.





The Arunachal Pradesh Police is being conferred with the prestigious President’s Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation.





Shah arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and was received at the airport by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders.





Sharing details of his visit on X ahead of the ceremony, the Union Home Minister said the occasion was a significant day for the state as the Arunachal Pradesh Police would receive the prestigious recognition.





Following the ceremony, Shah is scheduled to attend Bada Khana at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa.





"Tomorrow is a big day for the state, as the Arunachal Pradesh Police will be conferred with the prestigious President’s Colour in recognition of its dedicated service to the people and the nation. On the following day, will address the Cooperative Conference and inaugurate the campus of the NDRF," Shah wrote.



Shah will also chair a review meeting on major development projects in the state at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. This will be followed by a meeting to discuss matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government.





On November 22, Shah will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, attend the Cooperation Awards ceremony and inaugurate the Saras Mela at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 10:30 am.





Later in the day, at 3:45 pm, he will attend the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion complex of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi in Itanagar.





Meanwhile, Shah addressed the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' in New Delhi on November 19.





The Union Home Minister inaugurated the two-day sixth edition of the conference, organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The conference was aimed at reviewing progress on the consensus and recommendations adopted at last year's meeting.





The conference was expected to be attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary, Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Director General of the NIA and other dignitaries.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)