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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered

A cobra was spotted at MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, prompting a rescue operation. The snake was treated and safely released.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cobra spotted at Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, prompting rescue.
  • Snake expert successfully captured an 18-year-old cobra.
  • Cobra received minor injury treatment then released safely.
  • Dhoni's family was not present during the incident.

MS Dhoni's sprawling Ranchi farmhouse witnessed an unexpected scare after a cobra was spotted on the property, leaving staff alerted and prompting a swift rescue operation. A trained snake rescue expert was called to the premises and eventually managed to capture the reptile after a careful effort.

The incident took place at Dhoni's farmhouse in the Daladili area of Ranchi. The sighting reportedly drew the attention of farmhouse staff and people nearby, with a rescue team brought in to deal with the situation safely.

Cobra Spotted At Dhoni's Farmhouse

Snake rescue expert Narayan Pramanik reached the property after being informed about the cobra. He reportedly had to make considerable efforts to safely capture the snake and remove it from the premises.

The rescue was completed successfully, although the cobra suffered a minor injury during the operation. The snake was given preliminary treatment before being released at a safe location away from the property.

WATCH VIDEO

According to the rescue expert, the cobra was estimated to be around 18 years old. He also urged people not to attempt to kill or handle snakes themselves, recommending that trained rescuers be contacted whenever a snake is found inside a residential or private property.

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No Dhoni Family Member Present During Incident

The incident did not involve Dhoni or his family, as no family member was reportedly present at the farmhouse when the snake was discovered. Staff and people from the surrounding area gathered after news of the cobra spread.

Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, known as Kailashpati, is a large property surrounded by extensive greenery. The natural surroundings make occasional encounters with wildlife possible, while the former India captain is known to spend time at the property with his family and pets.

The cobra was ultimately removed from the premises and released safely following the rescue operation, bringing the unexpected episode at Dhoni's farmhouse to an end.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was found at MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse?

A cobra was spotted at MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, which led to a swift rescue operation. A trained snake expert was called to handle the situation safely.

Who rescued the cobra from the farmhouse?

A trained snake rescue expert, Narayan Pramanik, was called to the property. He successfully captured the cobra after making considerable efforts.

Was Dhoni or his family present during the incident?

No, MS Dhoni and his family members were reportedly not present at the farmhouse when the snake was discovered. Only staff and local people gathered.

What happened to the cobra after its capture?

The cobra suffered a minor injury during the rescue. It received preliminary treatment before being released at a safe location away from the property.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
CoBRA MS Dhoni Farmhouse MS Dhoni RANCHI Snake Rescue
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