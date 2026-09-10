WATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cobra spotted at Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, prompting rescue.

Snake expert successfully captured an 18-year-old cobra.

Cobra received minor injury treatment then released safely.

Dhoni's family was not present during the incident.

MS Dhoni's sprawling Ranchi farmhouse witnessed an unexpected scare after a cobra was spotted on the property, leaving staff alerted and prompting a swift rescue operation. A trained snake rescue expert was called to the premises and eventually managed to capture the reptile after a careful effort.

The incident took place at Dhoni's farmhouse in the Daladili area of Ranchi. The sighting reportedly drew the attention of farmhouse staff and people nearby, with a rescue team brought in to deal with the situation safely.

Cobra Spotted At Dhoni's Farmhouse

Snake rescue expert Narayan Pramanik reached the property after being informed about the cobra. He reportedly had to make considerable efforts to safely capture the snake and remove it from the premises.

The rescue was completed successfully, although the cobra suffered a minor injury during the operation. The snake was given preliminary treatment before being released at a safe location away from the property.

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According to the rescue expert, the cobra was estimated to be around 18 years old. He also urged people not to attempt to kill or handle snakes themselves, recommending that trained rescuers be contacted whenever a snake is found inside a residential or private property.

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No Dhoni Family Member Present During Incident

The incident did not involve Dhoni or his family, as no family member was reportedly present at the farmhouse when the snake was discovered. Staff and people from the surrounding area gathered after news of the cobra spread.

Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, known as Kailashpati, is a large property surrounded by extensive greenery. The natural surroundings make occasional encounters with wildlife possible, while the former India captain is known to spend time at the property with his family and pets.

The cobra was ultimately removed from the premises and released safely following the rescue operation, bringing the unexpected episode at Dhoni's farmhouse to an end.