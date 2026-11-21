Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former SRH cricketers attended Kavya Maran's wedding reception.

Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson reunited for the celebration.

Maran, SRH owner, wed prominent Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Their presence delighted fans, bridging cricket and entertainment.

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Wedding Reception: The Sunrisers Hyderabad connection was on display in Chennai as former cricketers Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson arrived in India for the wedding reception of Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Their presence has brought a familiar set of faces from the Orange Army together for the celebrations on November 21.

The arrival of the three cricket personalities has caught the attention of fans, particularly those who have followed their association with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise over the years.

Former SRH Names Come Together For Special Occasion

Steyn, Vettori and Williamson have all been associated with SRH, making their presence at the reception a notable reunion for followers of the franchise. While their careers have taken them across different teams and roles in international cricket, their connection with the Hyderabad-based IPL side gives their appearance a familiar cricketing link.

Their arrival has added a sporting touch to an occasion bringing together personalities from cricket and the entertainment industry.

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Dale Steyn in Chennai to attend Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding reception. https://t.co/wuCFtymtlL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2026

Kavya Maran And Anirudh's Reception In Chennai

The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on November 21, 2026.

Kavya Maran is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Anirudh is one of the prominent names in the Indian music industry. The reception has drawn attention beyond the entertainment world, with the arrival of former SRH figures adding to the interest among cricket followers.

Steyn, Vettori and Williamson's presence has made the occasion a talking point for SRH fans, offering a glimpse of the franchise connections extending beyond the cricket field.