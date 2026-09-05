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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Set For Another Major Exit After Coach; Big Update

Pakistan Set For Another Major Exit After Coach; Big Update

Pakistan could unveil a new selection committee after the conclusion of the final Test against England.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 08:31 AM (IST)

Pakistan cricket continues to be engulfed in uncertainty after a string of disappointing results and major changes within the team setup. Following defeats in the opening two Tests against England, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Umar Gul.

PCB then made another drastic move ahead of the third Test, sending seven players home and making wholesale changes to the squad. The decision has sparked considerable criticism and added to the turmoil surrounding Pakistan cricket.

Aaqib Javed Could Be Next To Leave

Amid the ongoing changes, chief selector Aaqib Javed could reportedly be the next senior official to face the axe. According to a report by PTI, citing a source within the PCB, the board has begun a 'clean-up' exercise and further changes could be made to the selection setup.

The source claimed that Aaqib could be asked to shift his focus to the High-Performance Centre.

"Aaqib might be asked to focus on his role at the High-Performance Centre."

The source also claimed that the decisions to drop Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were not based solely on their recent form. Their conduct inside the dressing room was reportedly also a factor behind their exclusion from the Test squad.

New Selection Committee Could Be Announced Soon

Pakistan could unveil a new selection committee after the conclusion of the final Test against England. The ongoing shake-up could therefore lead to significant changes in the country's selection process.

Meanwhile, the PCB is also reportedly considering keeping Mike Hesson as the permanent head coach of the Test side. His future role could become clearer once the series against England concludes.

Hesson Had A Say In Squad Changes

Interim red-ball coach Mike Hesson reportedly wanted to assess several players he had previously worked with during the white-ball camp. According to the source, some of the changes to the squad were made on Hesson's recommendation.

The source further claimed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is keen on a wider 'clean-up' within the Pakistan cricket setup, with the selection committee potentially becoming the next area of major change.

PCB has also reportedly sent notices to members of its selection and advisory committees, seeking explanations over the criteria used to include Rizwan and Imam in the Test squad for the England tour.

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mike Hesson Aaqib Javed Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
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