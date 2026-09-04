Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India terminated pilot for positive psychoactive substance test.

Flight experienced sudden altitude drop, injuring 24 on board.

Airline implemented 100% voluntary pilot drug testing post-incident.

Air India has terminated the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost nearly 300 feet of altitude after his drug test returned positive for a psychoactive substance.

The pilot was accused of flying the aircraft after consuming cannabis.

The initial report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday also confirmed that the pilot-in-command of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi had tested positive for a psychoactive substance.

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Following the report, Air India terminated the pilot’s employment with immediate effect.

In a post on X, the Air India said, "We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records. Safety remains Air India's highest priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach. The airline maintains zero tolerance for any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements and will take appropriate action wherever warranted. Air India remains committed to implementing any recommendations arising from the investigation.”

"Safety remains Air India's highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been… https://t.co/3Nx16I7a1B — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) September 4, 2026

"Safety remains Air India's highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," the Air India spokesperson added.

AAIB Flags Pilot’s Psychoactive Substance Test

The pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight has tested positive for a psychoactive substance, according to the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The report said the pilot-in-command was initially found “non-negative” for a psychoactive substance, with the result later confirmed through a confirmatory test. The AAIB termed the finding a “serious concern” and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action on priority.

The Air India flight, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden altitude drop while flying over Odisha. The incident left 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of altitude.

What Did The AAIB Preliminary Report Find?

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft lost all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet. The green hydraulic system failed first, followed seconds later by the blue and yellow systems.

The hydraulic failures caused the autopilot to disengage and triggered a brief stall warning. During the resulting altitude upset, the aircraft climbed 372 feet before dropping 292 feet from its assigned level.

The hydraulic systems recovered within seconds, allowing the flight-control surfaces to return to normal.

No adverse weather was reported by either the flight crew or air traffic control at the time of the incident. The sudden movement caused damage inside the cabin, including damage to overhead bins, ceiling panels and an emergency exit handle.

20 Passengers, Four Crew Members Injured

The seat-belt signs were switched off when the sudden altitude change occurred, leaving passengers and crew vulnerable to the abrupt movement.

Twenty passengers and four cabin crew members were injured during the incident. Despite the injuries and disruption onboard, the flight continued to Delhi instead of diverting to the nearest airport.

The AAIB subsequently launched an investigation, examining the technical circumstances surrounding the altitude upset as well as other factors connected with the flight.

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Cause Of Altitude Loss Yet To Be Established

Investigators have recovered the aircraft’s flight recorders, with data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) now with the AAIB for analysis.

Airbus experts have also inspected the aircraft, while hydraulic components and samples have been sent for testing. The investigation into the technical and other aspects of the incident remains underway.

The AAIB has not yet established the cause of the incident. It said the final findings will depend on further analysis of flight recorder data and other evidence gathered during the investigation.