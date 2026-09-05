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English NewsCitiesEight Killed After Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Kerala's Thrissur

Eight Killed After Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Kerala's Thrissur

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 07:23 AM (IST)

Eight people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry parked on a highway in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said on Saturday. The victims are suspected to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. 

The accident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, PTI reported, citing police.

Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry

The youths were travelling in a car bearing a Tamil Nadu registration number when it crashed into the parked lorry on the highway. All eight occupants died at the spot, according to police.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when the accident occurred, the PTI report noted.

Bodies Taken To Medical College

Following the collision, locals, fire and rescue personnel and police carried out a rescue operation to remove the victims from the damaged car.

The bodies were subsequently taken to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College, police said.

Police said the deceased are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu. Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
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