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English NewsNewsWorldKuwait Rescue: Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Embassy Help After Desperate SOS

Kuwait Rescue: Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Embassy Help After Desperate SOS

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy extended help after becoming aware of Vanitha’s situation. He also said she is currently with the Indian embassy.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu woman Vanitha rescued in Kuwait after desperate SOS.
  • Indian embassy confirmed assisting her, providing crucial timely help.
  • MEA spokesperson stated Vanitha is currently safe with embassy.

A Tamil Nadu woman named Vanitha has been rescued in Kuwait following a desperate SOS, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming that the Indian embassy stepped in to assist her.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy extended help after becoming aware of Vanitha’s situation. He also said she is currently with the Indian embassy.

‘She Is With Our Embassy Now’

Speaking in Delhi, Jaiswal said, “...when our embassy came to know of this particular issue, they gave her a helping hand and as of now you would have seen some of those videos, she is with our embassy now.”

ALSO READ: Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test

The MEA spokesperson said the Indian government remains committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of Indian nationals living abroad.

MEA Assures Support To Indians Abroad

“We remain committed to doing our best for the well-being, safety, and welfare of Indian nationals abroad,” Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: ‘We Didn’t Listen’: Belgian PM Says India Warned Europe About Trade Risks

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was rescued in Kuwait?

A Tamil Nadu woman named Vanitha was rescued in Kuwait. The Indian embassy assisted her following a desperate SOS.

Who assisted Vanitha in Kuwait?

The Indian embassy in Kuwait provided a 'helping hand' to Vanitha. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the embassy's involvement.

Where is Vanitha currently located?

According to MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Vanitha is currently with the Indian embassy.

What is the Indian government's stance on nationals abroad?

The Indian government is committed to ensuring the well-being, safety, and welfare of Indian nationals living abroad, as stated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
SOS Kuwait Rescue Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Embassy Help
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