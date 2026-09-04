Kuwait Rescue: Tamil Nadu Woman Gets Embassy Help After Desperate SOS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu woman Vanitha rescued in Kuwait after desperate SOS.

Indian embassy confirmed assisting her, providing crucial timely help.

MEA spokesperson stated Vanitha is currently safe with embassy.

A Tamil Nadu woman named Vanitha has been rescued in Kuwait following a desperate SOS, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming that the Indian embassy stepped in to assist her.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Tamil Nadu woman named Vanitha was rescued after a desperate SOS from Kuwait, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "...when our embassy came to know of this particular issue, they gave her a helping hand and as of now you would have seen some of… pic.twitter.com/3yL0GdDlh5 September 4, 2026

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy extended help after becoming aware of Vanitha’s situation. He also said she is currently with the Indian embassy.

‘She Is With Our Embassy Now’

Speaking in Delhi, Jaiswal said, “...when our embassy came to know of this particular issue, they gave her a helping hand and as of now you would have seen some of those videos, she is with our embassy now.”

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The MEA spokesperson said the Indian government remains committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of Indian nationals living abroad.

MEA Assures Support To Indians Abroad

“We remain committed to doing our best for the well-being, safety, and welfare of Indian nationals abroad,” Jaiswal said.

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