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English NewsSportsCricket'Shadi, Cricket Ground, Aur…’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Where He Is Always On Time

'Shadi, Cricket Ground, Aur…’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Where He Is Always On Time

Rohit Sharma reveals the three places where he is always on time, including his wedding, cricket ground and his latest stint away from cricket.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former captain Rohit Sharma debuts on new family entertainment show.
  • He lightheartedly discussed punctuality in a promotional video.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to take on a new role away from the cricket field, and a recent video has offered a glimpse of what fans can expect. In a video shared ahead of his upcoming television appearance, Rohit was asked whether he had been punctual during some of the biggest moments of his life, including his wedding. His response brought together three very different parts of his journey: his wedding, the cricket ground and a television set.

‘Shadi, Cricket Ke Ground, Aur…’

When asked, “Sir, aap time pe pahuche the shadi ke waqt?” Rohit responded with a light-hearted answer.

“Shadi, cricket ke ground, aur sony ke set pe, main time pe pahuchta hun,” Rohit said.

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The remark has caught attention as the former India captain prepares to make his television debut in a new entertainment format.

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Rohit Sharma’s New Television Stint

Rohit will feature in Family Full House With Rohit Sharma, a new family entertainment show that is set to premiere on September 19.

The show is being presented as a family-oriented format featuring Rohit in a setting away from the cricket pitch.

The announcement marks another new chapter for Rohit, who has already moved into a different phase of his career following his international retirement.

For fans accustomed to seeing him on the cricket field, his latest appearance promises to offer a very different but still very 'Rohit' side of the former India captain.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new role is Rohit Sharma taking on?

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to make his television debut in a new entertainment format. He will feature in a family show called 'Family Full House With Rohit Sharma.'

When will Rohit Sharma's new television show premiere?

Rohit Sharma's new family entertainment show, 'Family Full House With Rohit Sharma,' is scheduled to premiere on September 19.

What kind of show is 'Family Full House With Rohit Sharma'?

It is a new family-oriented entertainment show that will feature Rohit Sharma in a setting away from the cricket pitch. It promises to offer a different side of the former India captain.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Cricket News Indian Cricket Team India Rohit Sharma Video ROHIT SHARMA ENtertainment News Family Full House
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