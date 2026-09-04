'Shadi, Cricket Ground, Aur…’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Where He Is Always On Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former captain Rohit Sharma debuts on new family entertainment show.

He lightheartedly discussed punctuality in a promotional video.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to take on a new role away from the cricket field, and a recent video has offered a glimpse of what fans can expect. In a video shared ahead of his upcoming television appearance, Rohit was asked whether he had been punctual during some of the biggest moments of his life, including his wedding. His response brought together three very different parts of his journey: his wedding, the cricket ground and a television set.

‘Shadi, Cricket Ke Ground, Aur…’

When asked, “Sir, aap time pe pahuche the shadi ke waqt?” Rohit responded with a light-hearted answer.

“Shadi, cricket ke ground, aur sony ke set pe, main time pe pahuchta hun,” Rohit said.

WATCH VIDEO

Rohit's priorities are set 💯



Family Full House With Rohit Sharma!



Shuru ho raha hai 19th September se, sirf #SonyEntertainment Television aur Sony LIV par.



#RohitSharma#FamilyFullHouse#ComingSoon #SonyTV@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/X9lRUHsu8K — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2026

The remark has caught attention as the former India captain prepares to make his television debut in a new entertainment format.

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Rohit Sharma’s New Television Stint

Rohit will feature in Family Full House With Rohit Sharma, a new family entertainment show that is set to premiere on September 19.

The show is being presented as a family-oriented format featuring Rohit in a setting away from the cricket pitch.

The announcement marks another new chapter for Rohit, who has already moved into a different phase of his career following his international retirement.

For fans accustomed to seeing him on the cricket field, his latest appearance promises to offer a very different but still very 'Rohit' side of the former India captain.

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