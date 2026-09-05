Australian Star's Krishna Devotion Takes Social Media By Storm

Australian cricket star David Warner once again showcased his affection for India, this time with a special post dedicated to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. Warner, who has often expressed his fondness for Indian culture and regularly shares India-related content on social media, surprised fans with a devotional post celebrating the festival.

David Warner’s Janmashtami post

Warner shared a picture on his Instagram Story to mark Janmashtami. The post featured an image of Lord Krishna playing the flute along with the Hindi message, “Jai Shri Krishna Janmashtami.”

The former Australian opener has developed a strong connection with India over the years. His popularity in the country has also been boosted by his frequent social media posts and his well-known appreciation for South Indian films.

DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM STORY ON LORD KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/5XESy3zF42 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 4, 2026

Warner remains active on social media

Since stepping away from international cricket, David Warner has continued to maintain a strong presence on social media. He remains active in T20 leagues around the world and frequently shares snippets from his life away from international cricket.

His Instagram Reels, particularly those featuring his daughters, have become popular among fans. Warner has built a massive following on the platform, with more than 10 million Instagram followers.

David Warner’s international career

Warner enjoyed a highly successful international career, representing Australia in 112 Tests, 161 ODIs and 110 T20Is.

In Test cricket, he accumulated 8,786 runs from 205 innings at an average of 44.59. His record includes 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 335*.

David Warner scored 6,932 runs in 159 ODI innings at an average of 45.30, registering 22 centuries and 33 fifties.

In T20Is, he finished with 3,277 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47. He recorded one century and 28 half-centuries in the format.

Warner is also part of the select group of batters to have scored an international century in all three formats of the game.