Zelensky Proposes Temporary Ceasefire Ahead Of Trump Envoys’ Russia, Ukraine Visits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zelensky proposed temporary ceasefire ahead of US envoys' visit.

Ukraine requests Russia mirror its ceasefire for negotiations.

The proposal followed a Russian airstrike on intelligence HQ.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday proposed a temporary ceasefire with Russia as US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff prepare to visit Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend for talks on a possible peace deal.

Kushner and Witkoff are scheduled to visit Moscow and Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, to discuss a possible settlement aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelensky's proposal came on a day when Russia carried out a midday airstrike on the headquarters of Ukraine's intelligence service. The Ukrainian President said the attack had targeted the intelligence chief's office.

Zelensky Confirms US Envoys’ Visits

Zelensky confirmed the planned visits by the Trump administration's envoys in a post on Telegram.

“The details are from the American President's team. We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and on Sunday they will visit Kyiv.”

He said Ukrainian diplomats had held a meeting to prepare for the envoys' visit to Kyiv. During the meeting, it was decided that the normal functioning of Russian airspace would be maintained to allow Kushner and Witkoff to arrive safely.

‘Russia Must Mirror This’

Zelensky proposed that Ukraine halt airstrikes for the duration required for the negotiations and logistical arrangements linked to the US envoys' visit.

“There will be no air strikes from our side, and Russia must mirror this by ensuring silence without its air strikes for the time needed to hold these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues associated with this American visit,” Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine cares about the envoys and “not Russia”, adding that Kyiv wants “real options” to end the war, which has continued for four-and-a-half years.

“We'll see what proposals Steve and Jared have and what Moscow will say to them,” Zelensky wrote.

Russia Steps Up Daytime Airstrikes

In recent days, Russia has increased its daytime air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, relentlessly striking civilian areas.

Before Friday's broad-daylight strike on Kyiv, Russia carried out a massive overnight attack on the Odesa region that killed one person and injured at least five others, including a child.

Overnight attacks elsewhere also killed two police officials in Dnipro.

First Kyiv Visit For Trump Envoys

Earlier on Friday, a US official confirmed that the Trump envoys would travel to Moscow and Kyiv.

The visits will mark their first trip to the Ukrainian capital to negotiate a settlement and work towards bringing peace to the region.