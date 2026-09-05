Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teachers' Day honors educators and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a tribute animation.

Puri artwork features Dr. Radhakrishnan's detailed sand portrait.

Sahoo's sand art celebrates teachers' crucial role and impact.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping young minds and building the future of the country. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former President, philosopher and renowned educationist.

Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Sand Animation Tribute

Marking the special occasion, acclaimed sand artist and animator Manas Kumar Sahoo created a beautiful sand animation as a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The artwork, created in Puri, Odisha, showcases the artist’s intricate sand-art skills while celebrating the importance of teachers and education.

VIDEO | Puri, Odisha: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, sand artist and animator Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation, featuring a portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.



(Source: Third Party)#Puri #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/ZQCLJ7SSMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026

Dr Radhakrishnan’s Portrait Takes Shape In Sand

In the video, Sahoo uses sand as his canvas to create a detailed portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan. The artwork gradually takes shape through animation, capturing the former President’s distinctive features and creating a visually striking tribute.

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Sahoo’s Journey And Love For Sand Art

Based in Puri, Manas Kumar Sahoo is known for his expertise in sand art and animation. Over the years, his unique artistic talent has earned him recognition beyond Odisha. He has also showcased his skills on national television programmes, including Satyamev Jayate, bringing greater attention to the creative possibilities of sand art.

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His Teachers’ Day creation beautifully combines art, history and gratitude. Through the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan, the sand animation pays tribute not only to the former President but also to teachers who continue to inspire generations through knowledge, guidance and dedication.

Teachers’ Day holds a special place in India as it celebrates the people who play an important role in shaping students’ lives. Sahoo’s artistic tribute adds a creative dimension to the occasion, using one of Odisha’s most recognisable art forms to honour a respected educationist. The sand animation from Puri is a reminder that art can be a powerful medium to celebrate important personalities, preserve memories and express gratitude. This Teachers’ Day, Sahoo’s creation serves as a heartfelt salute to Dr Radhakrishnan and educators across the country.