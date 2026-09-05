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English NewsLifestyleTeachers’ Day Special: Puri Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Stunning Sand Animation Of Dr Radhakrishnan | WATCH

Teachers’ Day Special: Puri Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Stunning Sand Animation Of Dr Radhakrishnan | WATCH

On Teachers’ Day, Puri-based sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with a stunning sand animation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teachers' Day honors educators and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
  • Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a tribute animation.
  • Puri artwork features Dr. Radhakrishnan's detailed sand portrait.
  • Sahoo's sand art celebrates teachers' crucial role and impact.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping young minds and building the future of the country. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s former President, philosopher and renowned educationist.

Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Sand Animation Tribute

Marking the special occasion, acclaimed sand artist and animator Manas Kumar Sahoo created a beautiful sand animation as a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The artwork, created in Puri, Odisha, showcases the artist’s intricate sand-art skills while celebrating the importance of teachers and education.

Dr Radhakrishnan’s Portrait Takes Shape In Sand

In the video, Sahoo uses sand as his canvas to create a detailed portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan. The artwork gradually takes shape through animation, capturing the former President’s distinctive features and creating a visually striking tribute.

ALSO READ | Teachers’ Day 2026: 100 Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Celebrate Teachers

Sahoo’s Journey And Love For Sand Art

Based in Puri, Manas Kumar Sahoo is known for his expertise in sand art and animation. Over the years, his unique artistic talent has earned him recognition beyond Odisha. He has also showcased his skills on national television programmes, including Satyamev Jayate, bringing greater attention to the creative possibilities of sand art.

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His Teachers’ Day creation beautifully combines art, history and gratitude. Through the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan, the sand animation pays tribute not only to the former President but also to teachers who continue to inspire generations through knowledge, guidance and dedication.

Teachers’ Day holds a special place in India as it celebrates the people who play an important role in shaping students’ lives. Sahoo’s artistic tribute adds a creative dimension to the occasion, using one of Odisha’s most recognisable art forms to honour a respected educationist. The sand animation from Puri is a reminder that art can be a powerful medium to celebrate important personalities, preserve memories and express gratitude. This Teachers’ Day, Sahoo’s creation serves as a heartfelt salute to Dr Radhakrishnan and educators across the country.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Teachers' Day celebrated in India and why?

Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5th in India. It honors the contribution of teachers and marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

What special tribute did Manas Kumar Sahoo create for Teachers' Day?

Acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a beautiful sand animation in Puri, Odisha. It features a portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as a tribute to educators.

Who is Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, featured in the sand art?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was India's former President, philosopher, and renowned educationist. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.

Where is sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo based, and has he received national recognition?

Manas Kumar Sahoo is based in Puri, Odisha, and is known for his sand art and animation skills. He has received recognition beyond Odisha and appeared on national television programs.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manas Kumar Sahoo Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Teachers Day 2026 Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo Puri Sand Art Odisha Sand Artist Teachers’ Day Sand Animation Dr Radhakrishnan Portrait
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