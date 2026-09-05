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English NewsNewsWorldUS Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War

US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War

The proposed $5 billion US-Saudi defence deal includes JDAM-ER systems, bombs, fuzes, target detectors and technical support.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US approved $5 billion military sale for Saudi Arabia.
  • Package includes precision guidance kits, bombs, and support.
  • Sale aims to strengthen Saudi security amid regional tensions.
  • Deal follows recent US-Saudi peaceful nuclear cooperation agreements.

The United States has approved a possible $5 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia that includes thousands of precision-guidance kits, general-purpose bombs and associated support equipment, according to the US State Department.

The proposed Foreign Military Sale would provide Riyadh with Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER) systems, bombs, fuzes, target detectors, containers, spare parts and technical and logistical support.

According to a congressional notification issued by the State Department, Saudi Arabia has requested 5,004 KMU-572 JDAM guidance kits and 5,000 KMU-556 JDAM guidance kits.

The request also includes 5,004 BLU-111 500-pound general-purpose bombs and 5,000 BLU-117 2,000-pound general-purpose bombs.

The package would additionally cover FMU-139 fuze systems, DSU-38 and DSU-40 target detectors, containers, support equipment, spare parts, consumables and accessories.

US government and contractor personnel would also provide engineering, technical and logistics support under the proposed deal.

US Cites Saudi Security

The State Department said the sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening Saudi Arabia's security.

Washington described Saudi Arabia as a force for "political stability and economic progress" in the Gulf region.

"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s airborne defense capability to counter current and future regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and improve interoperability with systems operated by U.S. forces and other Gulf Region partners," the department said.

ALSO READ: 'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site

The US government assessed that Saudi Arabia would be able to incorporate the equipment and services into its armed forces without difficulty.

It also said the proposed transaction would not alter the military balance in the region.

Boeing, based in Virginia, would be the principal contractor for the potential sale. The US government said it was not aware of any proposed offset agreement linked to the transaction.

Implementation of the deal would not require additional US government or contractor representatives to be assigned to Saudi Arabia and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness, according to the notification.

Deal Comes Amid Regional Tensions

The proposed arms package comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns in West Asia, including the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran, attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and renewed activity by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The developments have added to concerns over security in the Gulf and the wider region, with Saudi Arabia seeking to strengthen its ability to protect its territory and critical infrastructure against potential air and missile threats.

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US-Saudi Nuclear Cooperation

The latest defence approval also follows agreements signed more than a month ago by Washington and Riyadh establishing a framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, commonly known as a 123 Agreement, along with a bilateral safeguards agreement, according to the US Department of Energy.

"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the department said.

The 123 Agreement is intended to give US companies greater access to Saudi Arabia's emerging civil nuclear energy programme while supporting American industry, workers and supply chains.

The agreements also aim to strengthen nuclear safety, security and nonproliferation standards while expanding strategic cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.

The Department of Energy said the nuclear partnership formed part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to expand US civil nuclear technology exports and reinforce America's position in the global nuclear energy market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recent $5 billion military sale to Saudi Arabia include?

The sale includes thousands of precision-guidance kits, general-purpose bombs, and associated support equipment. Specifically, it involves Joint Direct Attack Munition-Extended Range (JDAM-ER) systems, various bombs, fuzes, and technical support.

What are the reasons for the US approving this military sale to Saudi Arabia?

The US State Department stated the sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives. It aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia's security, improve its airborne defense, and foster interoperability with US forces.

What impact is this military deal expected to have on the region?

The US government assessed that Saudi Arabia can easily incorporate the equipment and services. It also believes the proposed transaction will not alter the military balance in the region.

What is the broader context surrounding this proposed arms package?

The deal comes amidst heightened security concerns in West Asia, including the US-Iran conflict, attacks on Saudi Arabia, and Houthi rebel activity. Saudi Arabia seeks to bolster its defense against air and missile threats.

Is this military sale connected to any other US-Saudi agreements?

Yes, this defense approval follows recent agreements signed for peaceful nuclear cooperation between Washington and Riyadh. These include a 123 Agreement and a bilateral safeguards agreement.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia United STates West Asia Conflict US IRan War
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