445 Runs Scored In T20 Match, Record Set For Highest Aggregate Total

South Africa and Namibia produced a stunning run-fest in the sixth match of the ongoing tri-series in Namibia on Friday, September 4. South Africa eventually held their nerve to secure an 11-run victory, but the match also created a new record for the highest combined total in a T20 between the two sides.

South Africa, batting first after Namibia opted to bowl at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, posted an imposing 228/4 in their 20 overs. Namibia responded strongly, reaching 217/3 by the end of their innings, taking the combined score to a staggering 445 runs.

445 runs create new record

With 228 runs coming from South Africa and another 217 from Namibia, the match produced an aggregate of 445 runs. It is now the highest combined total recorded in a T20 encounter between the two teams.

Luan-dre Pretorius powers South Africa

South Africa's innings was headlined by a spectacular century from opener Luan-dre Pretorius. The youngster smashed 101 runs from just 53 deliveries, hitting five fours and eight sixes.

Connor Esterhuizen provided equally explosive support at the other end, hammering 88 off 40 balls, including six fours and eight sixes. The opening pair put together a breathtaking 156-run partnership from 69 deliveries, laying the foundation for South Africa's mammoth total.

Jan Bolt was Namibia's most successful bowler, finishing with two wickets.

Namibia fall short despite strong chaseNamibia began their pursuit in impressive fashion, with Lohan Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck combining for a 119-run opening stand from 65 balls.

However, Steenkamp was forced to retire hurt after picking up an injury, leaving Namibia with a difficult task in the latter stages of the chase. The wickets did not tumble rapidly, but Namibia struggled to maintain the required scoring rate towards the finish.

The match went down to the final over, with Namibia needing 24 runs to pull off a remarkable victory. They could manage only 12, eventually finishing on 217/3 and losing the contest by 11 runs.