Class 9 Student Stabbed To Death In Delhi Over Friendship With Girl; 3 Juveniles Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Class 9 student was fatally stabbed in Delhi.

The attack followed an argument over a girl's friendship.

Three juveniles were apprehended hours after the incident.

Student died due to blood loss; murder case registered.

A Class 9 student was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi area after an argument over his friendship with a girl from his school, police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon as the 15-year-old was returning home from school with the girl and some friends, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, three juveniles stopped the group and questioned the girl about her friendship with the teenager. A brief altercation followed, after which the student and his friends continued towards their homes.

However, around 15 to 20 minutes later, the same three boys allegedly intercepted the group again and confronted the teenager over his friendship with the girl. The girl was also present during the earlier confrontation.

During the argument, one of the juveniles allegedly attacked the student with a knife, stabbing him in the right thigh. The three suspects then fled the spot, PTI reported.

A PCR call was received at Nangloi police station from Sonia Hospital at around 1:50 pm on Thursday regarding the admission of the boy with a stab injury. A police team reached the hospital and found the teenager suffering from a stab wound measuring approximately 3x1.5 inches.

The student later died due to excessive blood loss, the report said.

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Three Juveniles Apprehended

Police said all three juveniles allegedly involved in the stabbing were apprehended within hours of the incident.

A case has been registered at Nangloi police station under relevant provisions of law, including murder.

The teenager's body was handed over to his family on Friday following a post-mortem examination.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the exact circumstances that led to the stabbing.