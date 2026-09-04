Brydon Carse is not in the England squad due to an incident outside a pub during England's Test series against New Zealand. A police investigation into the Derby incident is still ongoing.
England Snub Brydon Carse Again As Derby Nightclub Investigation Continues
Brydon Carse has been left out of England's white-ball squads for Sri Lanka amid the ongoing police investigation into the Derby incident.
- Brydon Carse remains omitted from England squads amid ongoing investigation.
- Investigation follows an incident outside a Derby pub.
England have once again left Brydon Carse out of their plans, with the fast bowler missing from the squads announced for the multi-format white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Carse has remained unavailable for selection since an incident outside a pub during England's home Test series against New Zealand. His continued absence comes as a police investigation into the Derby incident remains ongoing.
Brydon Carse Remains Out Of England Squad
The England and Wales Cricket Board had previously said that Carse would remain under investigation following the incident.
Former England captain Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in the aftermath of the incident. However, he subsequently returned to international cricket before announcing his retirement from the national side.
Carse, meanwhile, has not returned to England's main squad across formats.
According to Telegraph journalist Will Macpherson, the ECB had previously indicated that Carse would be available for selection. However, with the police investigation still ongoing, the board has opted not to bring him back into the squad.
ECB Calls For A ‘Proper Reset’
The ECB had earlier explained its decision to keep Carse away from the team, saying the fast bowler needed time to address the issues surrounding the incident.
“Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset,” the ECB said in a statement.
Carse's continued omission means the England pacer will have to wait longer for a return to international cricket, with the investigation still forming part of the backdrop to his absence.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Brydon Carse not in the England squad?
Is there an ongoing investigation involving Brydon Carse?
Yes, there is an ongoing police investigation into an incident involving Brydon Carse outside a pub in Derby. This investigation is the primary reason he remains unavailable for England selection.
What has the ECB said about Brydon Carse's situation?
The ECB previously indicated Carse would be available, but the ongoing police investigation led them to keep him out. They stated he needs time to address the issues from the incident and for a 'proper reset'.
Will Brydon Carse return to international cricket soon?
Brydon Carse's return to international cricket is currently delayed. His continued omission means he will have to wait longer while the police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.