England Snub Brydon Carse Again As Derby Nightclub Investigation Continues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brydon Carse remains omitted from England squads amid ongoing investigation.

Investigation follows an incident outside a Derby pub.

England have once again left Brydon Carse out of their plans, with the fast bowler missing from the squads announced for the multi-format white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Carse has remained unavailable for selection since an incident outside a pub during England's home Test series against New Zealand. His continued absence comes as a police investigation into the Derby incident remains ongoing.

Brydon Carse Remains Out Of England Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board had previously said that Carse would remain under investigation following the incident.

Former England captain Ben Stokes was also ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand in the aftermath of the incident. However, he subsequently returned to international cricket before announcing his retirement from the national side.

Carse, meanwhile, has not returned to England's main squad across formats.

According to Telegraph journalist Will Macpherson, the ECB had previously indicated that Carse would be available for selection. However, with the police investigation still ongoing, the board has opted not to bring him back into the squad.

ECB Calls For A ‘Proper Reset’

The ECB had earlier explained its decision to keep Carse away from the team, saying the fast bowler needed time to address the issues surrounding the incident.

“Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset,” the ECB said in a statement.

Carse's continued omission means the England pacer will have to wait longer for a return to international cricket, with the investigation still forming part of the backdrop to his absence.