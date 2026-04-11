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HomeSportsCricketNo RCB, No MI: White-Ball Legend Names His IPL 2026 Finalists

No RCB, No MI: White-Ball Legend Names His IPL 2026 Finalists

Traditional powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find momentum early in the season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 serves up a double-header today, with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon, followed by an evening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

With every team having played at least three matches, patterns are beginning to emerge in terms of strengths and weaknesses.

LSG’s Mukul Choudhary recently pulled off a stunning turnaround win, while Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been aggressive from the outset in every game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, barring one off outing, have looked solid in both batting and bowling.

On the other hand, traditional powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find momentum early in the season.

Amid this backdrop, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has made a bold prediction about the IPL 2026 final.

Taking to social media platform X, Mathews expressed strong confidence in Rajasthan Royals, stating that they are certain to make it to the final this season.

His view reflects the dominance Rajasthan have shown so far, especially with openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently taking on top bowling attacks. The team has delivered impressive performances, including a rapid 150-run effort in just 11 overs against Mumbai Indians and a comfortable chase of 202 against RCB with two overs to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have started their campaign in perfect fashion, winning all four of their opening matches. Punjab Kings are the only other unbeaten side, with two wins and one rain-affected game.

Rajasthan Eye Second IPL Title

Since winning the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals have reached the final just once. In 2022, led by Sanju Samson, they made it to the summit clash but fell short against Gujarat Titans. This season, however, they appear determined to go one step further.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has predicted Rajasthan Royals will reach the IPL 2026 final?

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has predicted that Rajasthan Royals are certain to make it to the IPL 2026 final.

How have Rajasthan Royals performed so far in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals have started their campaign perfectly, winning all four of their opening matches and showing dominance, especially with their openers.

When was the last time Rajasthan Royals reached the IPL final before 2026?

Rajasthan Royals last reached the IPL final in 2022, where they lost to Gujarat Titans.

Which teams are playing a double-header today in IPL 2026?

Today's double-header features Punjab Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Angelo Mathews RCB MI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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