No RCB, No MI: White-Ball Legend Names His IPL 2026 Finalists

IPL 2026 serves up a double-header today, with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon, followed by an evening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

With every team having played at least three matches, patterns are beginning to emerge in terms of strengths and weaknesses.

LSG’s Mukul Choudhary recently pulled off a stunning turnaround win, while Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been aggressive from the outset in every game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, barring one off outing, have looked solid in both batting and bowling.

On the other hand, traditional powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find momentum early in the season.

Amid this backdrop, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has made a bold prediction about the IPL 2026 final.

Taking to social media platform X, Mathews expressed strong confidence in Rajasthan Royals, stating that they are certain to make it to the final this season.

Rajasthan will be in this years IPL final ! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) April 10, 2026

His view reflects the dominance Rajasthan have shown so far, especially with openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently taking on top bowling attacks. The team has delivered impressive performances, including a rapid 150-run effort in just 11 overs against Mumbai Indians and a comfortable chase of 202 against RCB with two overs to spare.

Rajasthan Royals have started their campaign in perfect fashion, winning all four of their opening matches. Punjab Kings are the only other unbeaten side, with two wins and one rain-affected game.

Rajasthan Eye Second IPL Title

Since winning the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals have reached the final just once. In 2022, led by Sanju Samson, they made it to the summit clash but fell short against Gujarat Titans. This season, however, they appear determined to go one step further.