ABP Live Off The Field: From Dhoni To Jadeja, 5 Cricketers Whose Bungalows Are Pure Palaces

Cricketers often make headlines not just for their performances on the field but also for their extravagant lifestyles off it. From lavish bungalows to luxury cars and premium watch collections, many former and current stars attract just as much attention for their wealth and taste as for their cricketing achievements.

Several international cricketers have built stunning homes that reflect their success, matching the grandeur of their journeys in the sport.

Here’s a look at five cricketers whose bungalows resemble nothing short of royal palaces.

Sourav Ganguly’s opulent bungalow

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly leads a lavish life and owns an impressive bungalow in Kolkata, West Bengal. His ancestral home, estimated to be worth around ₹10 crore, reportedly has 48 rooms and features elegant, regal interiors that give it a palace-like feel. In addition to this, Ganguly also owns a spacious two-storey mansion.

Sunil Gavaskar’s seaside mansion

Though Sunil Gavaskar is closely associated with Mumbai, he currently resides in Goa. He lives with his wife Marshneel Gavaskar and son Rohan Gavaskar in a luxurious beachside property known as Isprava Villa. As per media reports, the value of this stunning villa is believed to be close to ₹20 crore.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s grand residence

Navjot Singh Sidhu owns a sprawling bungalow in Amritsar, Punjab, where he stays with his family. Construction of this lavish home began in 2014 and was completed in 2017. Media reports suggest that the bungalow was built at a cost of approximately ₹25 crore.

MS Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse

Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns a massive farmhouse named Kailashpati in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Spread across nearly seven acres, the property includes a swimming pool, gym, and even an indoor stadium. Dhoni lives there with his family, and according to reports, the farmhouse is valued at around ₹6 crore.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Jamnagar bungalow

Ravindra Jadeja’s bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a visual treat and exudes royal charm. Featuring grand entrances, antique furniture, chandeliers, and premium décor, the interiors are both elegant and striking. Media reports estimate the value of Jadeja’s lavish home to be around ₹10 crore.