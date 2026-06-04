India T20 Captaincy Race: 3 Players Who Could Replace Suryakumar Yadav

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports suggest Suryakumar Yadav may lose T20 captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer brings strong IPL captaincy experience to the role.

Sanju Samson's form, Rajasthan Royals leadership, make him contender.

Rajat Patidar led RCB to two IPL titles successfully.

Suryakumar Yadav India Replacement: India's T20 leadership could soon enter a new phase, with several reports suggesting that BCCI selectors are considering removing Suryakumar Yadav from the post. While this is yet to be officially confirmed, fans have already begun speculating just who could take up the reins next. Among the frontrunners are players who have impressed not only with their performances but also with their leadership credentials, particularly in the IPL. So with that said, here's a look a three players who can potentially replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain.

Surya's Potential India Replacements

1) Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is statistically one of IPL's most succesful captains. He reached the final with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, and even lifted the trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders not too long ago.

Although this season did not particularly finish off the way PBKS and Iyer would have hoped for, his leadership experience and recent form with the bat in T20 cricket cannot be overlooked.

2) Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is in the form of his life. After a difficult period ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, he found form in the later stages of the tournament, and ended up as the Player of the Tournament.

He also had a pretty good outing with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, despite the franchise's poor run overall.

While he wasn't the captain at CSK, he brings valuable leadership experience from his time with Rajasthan Royals, where he led the franchise for multiple seasons and even guided them to a final.

Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav Loses Captaincy: Here's What Led To The Big Call

3) Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is yet to make his debut for the Men in Blue in the shortest format, but has done wonders with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as captain in the last two IPL seasons.

He first guided RCB to their first title, and then defended it successfully this year. With the bat, Patidar had an explosive impact for most of the season, smashing 501 runs in 15 matches.

Capitalizing on his form and captaincy instinct could be a fine move for the Indian team moving forward in T20 cricket.