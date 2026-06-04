Several reports suggest that BCCI selectors are considering removing Suryakumar Yadav from the T20 captaincy post. This decision is not yet officially confirmed.
India T20 Captaincy Race: 3 Players Who Could Replace Suryakumar Yadav
India's T20 captaincy could be heading for a major shift. Here are three players who could take over if Suryakumar Yadav steps away.
- Reports suggest Suryakumar Yadav may lose T20 captaincy.
- Shreyas Iyer brings strong IPL captaincy experience to the role.
- Sanju Samson's form, Rajasthan Royals leadership, make him contender.
- Rajat Patidar led RCB to two IPL titles successfully.
Suryakumar Yadav India Replacement: India's T20 leadership could soon enter a new phase, with several reports suggesting that BCCI selectors are considering removing Suryakumar Yadav from the post. While this is yet to be officially confirmed, fans have already begun speculating just who could take up the reins next. Among the frontrunners are players who have impressed not only with their performances but also with their leadership credentials, particularly in the IPL. So with that said, here's a look a three players who can potentially replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain.
Surya's Potential India Replacements
1) Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is statistically one of IPL's most succesful captains. He reached the final with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, and even lifted the trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders not too long ago.
Although this season did not particularly finish off the way PBKS and Iyer would have hoped for, his leadership experience and recent form with the bat in T20 cricket cannot be overlooked.
2) Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson is in the form of his life. After a difficult period ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, he found form in the later stages of the tournament, and ended up as the Player of the Tournament.
He also had a pretty good outing with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, despite the franchise's poor run overall.
While he wasn't the captain at CSK, he brings valuable leadership experience from his time with Rajasthan Royals, where he led the franchise for multiple seasons and even guided them to a final.
Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav Loses Captaincy: Here's What Led To The Big Call
3) Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar is yet to make his debut for the Men in Blue in the shortest format, but has done wonders with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as captain in the last two IPL seasons.
He first guided RCB to their first title, and then defended it successfully this year. With the bat, Patidar had an explosive impact for most of the season, smashing 501 runs in 15 matches.
Capitalizing on his form and captaincy instinct could be a fine move for the Indian team moving forward in T20 cricket.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Suryakumar Yadav's T20 captaincy under review?
Who are the potential replacements for Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain?
Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Rajat Patidar are among the frontrunners. They have impressed with both their performance and leadership, particularly in the IPL.
What are Shreyas Iyer's leadership credentials?
Shreyas Iyer is statistically one of the most successful IPL captains. He has led teams to finals and even lifted a trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders.
What makes Rajat Patidar a potential captaincy candidate despite no international debut?
Rajat Patidar has successfully captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two IPL titles. His strong form with the bat and captaincy instinct are highly regarded.