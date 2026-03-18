A viral social media post suggested MS Dhoni might switch to jersey number 8. However, this is likely digital speculation and no official confirmation has been given by CSK or Dhoni.
MS Dhoni Switching From Jersey No. 7 To No. 8? Check Viral Post
The rumor gained traction after a photo surfaced showing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kit featuring the name "DHONI" above the Number 8.
The iconic No. 7 jersey has been synonymous with MS Dhoni for over two decades. However, a viral social media post has recently sent the internet into a frenzy, suggesting the legendary former captain might be switching to Jersey No. 8 for the upcoming season.
Here is a breakdown of the speculation and the truth behind the viral claim:
Source of Viral Post
The rumor gained traction after a photo surfaced showing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kit featuring the name "DHONI" above the Number 8. Fans quickly began speculating if this was a tactical move, a superstitious change, or perhaps a hint toward his "eighth" season in a specific role.
Thala MS Dhoni switching from the— HolyPun (@HolyPun) March 17, 2026
Jersey No. 7 to Jersey No. 8
Is it permanent or some kind of promotion or advertisement for something?
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/IgtYI0bkHr
Reality Check: Why No. 8?
Before fans could get too attached to the idea, several sports analysts clarified the situation:
"New Era" Concept: Some suggest the image was part of a promotional campaign or a "what if" concept design created by a fan account.
The Retirement of No. 7: In late 2023, BCCI officially retired No. 7 jersey in honor of Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket, meaning no other player can wear it for the national team. While this doesn't strictly apply to IPL, Dhoni’s brand is so deeply tied to "Thala 7" that a change is highly unlikely.
CSK Management Silence: There has been no official confirmation from the Chennai Super Kings or MS Dhoni himself regarding a change in his iconic kit.
Fan Reactions: "Thala 7" is Forever
The social media response was immediate and divided:
Many fans refused to accept the change, stating that "MSD7" is an emotion and a global brand that shouldn't be touched. Others joked that 7+1 = 8, suggesting it signifies his "one more year" (the famous "Definite" vs "Indefinite" debate) in the IPL.
Verdict: Fact or Fiction?
As of now, the "Jersey No. 8" story appears to be digital speculation. Unless CSK releases an official kit reveal for IPL 2026 showing otherwise, expect MS Dhoni to walk out in his trademark No. 7.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is MS Dhoni changing his jersey number to 8?
Why is there speculation about MS Dhoni wearing jersey number 8?
A photo of a CSK kit with Dhoni's name above the number 8 circulated online, sparking rumors about a potential jersey change for the upcoming season.
Has MS Dhoni's jersey number 7 been retired?
Yes, the BCCI officially retired the No. 7 jersey in honor of MS Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket. This retirement applies to the national team.
What is the significance of MS Dhoni's jersey number 7?
The No. 7 jersey has been synonymous with MS Dhoni for over two decades, and his brand is deeply tied to 'Thala 7', making a change highly unlikely.