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HomeSportsCricketAjit Agarkar Provides Official Update On Virat Kohli's Return

Ajit Agarkar Provides Official Update On Virat Kohli's Return

Agarkar stated that Virat Kohli could be available for India's ODI series against England, but added that there is currently no definitive timeline for the former captain's return from injury.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 04:04 PM (IST)

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has formally addressed the ongoing media speculation and fan anxieties regarding injury setback to Virat Kohli. Following medical confirmations that the RCB star suffered hamstring issue during the twilight stage of IPL, the selection committee head clarified the board's structural philosophy when handling the recovery pathways of legendary, multi-format athletes.

Providing an update on Kohli's fitness, chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed hope that the star batter will recover in time for the ODI series against England, although no definitive return date has been confirmed. The three-match ODI series between India and England starts from July 14th onwards. 

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence After Shock T20I Captaincy Sacking

"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the [IPL] finals. We don't know the timelines yet, but it looks like he might be fit for that England ODI series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar said.

Virat Kohli will miss India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a hamstring injury during IPL 2026 final. The setback has ruled the former captain out of the series, prompting the selectors to bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.

India squad for ODIs vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

A Calculated Approach to the 2027 Roadmap

Agarkar also touched upon how these minor physical hurdles fit into India's overarching planning for the next major ICC cycle, including the 2027 ODI World Cup road map. Rather than prioritizing short-term bilateral results, the selection committee is focusing heavily on ensuring that both Kohli and Sharma remain structurally sound for monumental assignments.

Also Read | Why Hardik Pandya Was Dropped From India's T20 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Explains

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar Reveals Why India Completely Moved On From Suryakumar Yadav

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Virat Kohli sustain?

Virat Kohli suffered a hamstring issue during the twilight stage of the IPL finals. This injury has led to him missing upcoming matches.

Which series will Virat Kohli miss due to his injury?

Virat Kohli will miss India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as his replacement for this series.

When is Virat Kohli expected to return to playing?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar hopes Kohli might be fit for the ODI series against England, starting July 14th. However, no definitive return date has been confirmed yet.

Who provided the update on Virat Kohli's fitness?

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar formally addressed the media regarding Virat Kohli's injury and recovery. He clarified the board's approach to managing key athletes.

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Ajit Agarkar IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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