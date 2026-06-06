Ajit Agarkar Provides Official Update On Virat Kohli's Return

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has formally addressed the ongoing media speculation and fan anxieties regarding injury setback to Virat Kohli. Following medical confirmations that the RCB star suffered hamstring issue during the twilight stage of IPL, the selection committee head clarified the board's structural philosophy when handling the recovery pathways of legendary, multi-format athletes.

Providing an update on Kohli's fitness, chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed hope that the star batter will recover in time for the ODI series against England, although no definitive return date has been confirmed. The three-match ODI series between India and England starts from July 14th onwards.

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"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the [IPL] finals. We don't know the timelines yet, but it looks like he might be fit for that England ODI series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar said.

Virat Kohli will miss India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a hamstring injury during IPL 2026 final. The setback has ruled the former captain out of the series, prompting the selectors to bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.

India squad for ODIs vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

A Calculated Approach to the 2027 Roadmap

Agarkar also touched upon how these minor physical hurdles fit into India's overarching planning for the next major ICC cycle, including the 2027 ODI World Cup road map. Rather than prioritizing short-term bilateral results, the selection committee is focusing heavily on ensuring that both Kohli and Sharma remain structurally sound for monumental assignments.

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