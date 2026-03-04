Mohammad Amir Slams PCB Over Player Fines After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan fast-bowler, has made headlines for his latest comments over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fining players after their poor performance at the ICC T20 World Cup. The country lost badly to India, their arch rivals, then had a game washed out against New Zealand, following which they were defeated by England. After failing to beat Sri Lanka by the required margin, Pakistan crashed out of the tournament, marking a disappointing run at yet another ICC event. Reports soon emerged claiming that the board was looking to fine players.

What Mohammad Amir Said About Player Fines

Appearing on a talk show, Mohammad Amir said that if imposing fines are a solution for poor performance, then not only the players, but the selectors and administration should be fined as well.

"If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone, from selectors to the administration. Players weren't forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players. This isn't the real solution. Why do players have to suffer all the time?"

He continued, "If you can't pick the right combination, the ones who selected the squad and chalked out the plans must answer. Will you fine Fakhar Zaman as well, who played just two games? What about Sahibzada Farhan?"

How Much Has PCB Fined Pakistan Players?

As per a report in The Express Tribune, each Pakistan player who participated in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been handed a substantial fine of PKR 50 lakhs, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 16.28 lakh.

The move comes in the wake of Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, having failed to secure a place in the semi-finals.

The report added that the board’s decision followed closely on the heels of the team’s group-stage loss to India, and then the Super 8s defeat to England, a setback that severely damaged their chances of progressing further in the competition.