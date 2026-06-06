‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janata Party protested NEET irregularities and CBSE Class 12 results.

Abhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk led demand for minister's resignation.

Protesters raised concerns about digitisation and sought exam fairness.

Amid the Cockroach Janata Party’s first protest in India, the movement’s founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday shared a video from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, claiming growing public support for the agitation.

“They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” Dipke wrote in a social media post, alongside visuals from the protest site showing a large gathering.

They said cockroaches will never come on the ground… pic.twitter.com/awz1GdoKVq — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

The demonstration was organised over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and irregularities in CBSE Class 12 results, with protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Joins Protest

Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi from the United States earlier in the day, led the protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

The CJP founder warned that the movement would launch a nationwide protest if the education minister did not resign by 5 pm on Saturday.

The Cockroach Janata Party was formed as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, in which certain individuals were referred to as “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

Students, Parents Raise Concerns

The protest drew students, competitive exam aspirants and parents, many of whom voiced concerns over the current education system and examination process.

While some social media users circulated visuals claiming the turnout was smaller than expected, others shared images alleging a “massive” crowd at the venue.

Apart from seeking the minister’s resignation, the outfit also raised concerns over rapid digitisation in the education sector without adequate safeguards.

“We are digitalising everything from banking to education, but are we able to stop the wrong practices? The answer is no,” 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.

‘Issues That Matter To Everyone’

Participants at the protest said the movement had resonated because it focused on student-related issues.

“I don’t know about the party’s future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone - whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children,” 18-year-old Ronak Kumar from Delhi said.

The movement also called for greater fairness and transparency in competitive examinations, with several participants highlighting the mental stress faced by students.

“Some students have ended their lives and lakhs are under constant mental pressure, and there’s no accountability,” Sugandha, a psychologist, told Hindustan Times.