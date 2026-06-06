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HomeNewsIndia‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals

‘Cockroaches On The Ground’: Dipke Posts Jantar Mantar Protest Visuals

Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi from the United States earlier in the day, led the protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janata Party protested NEET irregularities and CBSE Class 12 results.
  • Abhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk led demand for minister's resignation.
  • Protesters raised concerns about digitisation and sought exam fairness.

Amid the Cockroach Janata Party’s first protest in India, the movement’s founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday shared a video from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, claiming growing public support for the agitation.

“They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” Dipke wrote in a social media post, alongside visuals from the protest site showing a large gathering.

The demonstration was organised over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and irregularities in CBSE Class 12 results, with protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Joins Protest

Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi from the United States earlier in the day, led the protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

The CJP founder warned that the movement would launch a nationwide protest if the education minister did not resign by 5 pm on Saturday.

The Cockroach Janata Party was formed as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, in which certain individuals were referred to as “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

Students, Parents Raise Concerns

The protest drew students, competitive exam aspirants and parents, many of whom voiced concerns over the current education system and examination process.

While some social media users circulated visuals claiming the turnout was smaller than expected, others shared images alleging a “massive” crowd at the venue.

Apart from seeking the minister’s resignation, the outfit also raised concerns over rapid digitisation in the education sector without adequate safeguards.

“We are digitalising everything from banking to education, but are we able to stop the wrong practices? The answer is no,” 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.

‘Issues That Matter To Everyone’

Participants at the protest said the movement had resonated because it focused on student-related issues.

“I don’t know about the party’s future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone - whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children,” 18-year-old Ronak Kumar from Delhi said.

The movement also called for greater fairness and transparency in competitive examinations, with several participants highlighting the mental stress faced by students.

“Some students have ended their lives and lakhs are under constant mental pressure, and there’s no accountability,” Sugandha, a psychologist, told Hindustan Times.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Cockroach Janata Party's first protest about?

The protest was over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and irregularities in CBSE Class 12 results. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Who founded the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)?

The Cockroach Janata Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke. He shared a video from Jantar Mantar and led the protest in New Delhi.

Why was the Cockroach Janata Party formed?

The CJP was formed as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks. He had referred to certain individuals as “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing.

Who joined the protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party?

The protest drew students, competitive exam aspirants, and parents, many of whom voiced concerns. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

What other issues did the movement raise during the protest?

Apart from the minister's resignation, the movement raised concerns over rapid digitisation in the education sector without adequate safeguards. It also called for greater fairness and transparency in competitive examinations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET CJP Sonam Wangchuk Jantar Mantar Protest DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest Visuals
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