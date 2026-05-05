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HomeSportsCricketFormer India Cricketer Quits Trinamool Congress Over '5 Crore' Demand For Ticket

Former India Cricketer Quits Trinamool Congress Over '5 Crore' Demand For Ticket

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary claims TMC denied him a ticket for refusing to pay Rs 5 crore. He slams the party for corruption following the BJP's sweep in Bengal.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Tiwary ended Trinamool Congress association, citing financial corruption.
  • He alleged party tickets were sold for significant payments.
  • Tiwary felt his ministerial role was ceremonial and ignored.
  • He is now seeking a cricket coaching position.

The former India cricketer and outgoing Trinamool Congress legislator Manoj Tiwary has announced that his association with the party has ended. He levelled serious allegations regarding the internal financial conduct of the organisation following the recent assembly election results. Tiwary claimed that the party demanded a significant payment in exchange for a constituency ticket.

Allegations of Corruption

The forty-year-old batter suggested that the recent electoral defeat was an inevitable consequence of systemic corruption. He stated that development had stalled across various sectors during the previous administration's tenure.

“Look, I am not at all surprised by this debacle. This was bound to happen when an entire party has indulged in corrupt practices and there was no development in any sector,” Tiwary told PTI.

Also Read | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Emotional Farewell To RCB Member After Incredible 18-Year Stint

Ticket Pricing Claims

Tiwary alleged that the selection of candidates was based on financial contributions rather than merit. He claimed that dozens of individuals paid substantial sums to secure their positions on the ballot.

“Only those who could pay hefty money could buy tickets. At least 70-72 candidates this time paid around Rs five crore to get a ticket. I was asked but I refused to pay,” he said.

Ministerial Frustrations

The former Minister of State for Sports expressed frustration over his lack of influence within the cabinet. He described his role as largely ceremonial and claimed that senior leadership frequently ignored his concerns.

“I have attended meetings where all TMC ministers were summoned. Now I was given a Lollypop called MoS which basically meant nothing,” Tiwary explained during the interview with PTI.

Future in Coaching

Having moved away from the political sphere, the veteran of over ten thousand first-class runs is looking to return to cricket. He has officially applied for a prestigious coaching role.

“The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had invited applications for head coach's post. I have passed my BCCI Level 2 exam with 'distinction' and want to pursue serious coaching,” Tiwary concluded.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Emotional Toll On Sanjiv Goenka After 'Tough' IPL Campaign

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Manoj Tiwary end his association with the Trinamool Congress?

Manoj Tiwary ended his association with the party due to allegations of internal financial corruption and a lack of merit-based candidate selection.

What specific allegations did Manoj Tiwary make about candidate selection?

Tiwary claimed that candidates had to pay substantial amounts, around Rs five crore, to secure a constituency ticket, rather than being selected based on merit.

What was Manoj Tiwary's experience as a Minister of State for Sports?

He expressed frustration, describing his role as ceremonial and stating that his concerns were frequently ignored by senior leadership.

What are Manoj Tiwary's future plans after leaving politics?

He is looking to return to cricket and has applied for a head coach position with the Cricket Association of Bengal.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Cricket Team West Bengal Assembly Election IPL 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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