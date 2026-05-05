Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Emotional Toll On Sanjiv Goenka After 'Tough' IPL Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pant acknowledges a difficult IPL season for the franchise.

He highlights the significant emotional toll on team ownership.

Pant expresses regret for not meeting fan expectations.

The team promises to give 200% to regain happiness.

Rishabh Pant has addressed the challenging nature of the current Indian Premier League campaign during the toss for Lucknow Super Giants. The captain acknowledged the significant emotional toll the season has taken on the franchise ownership while expressing a deep sense of responsibility toward the loyal supporters.

Support for Ownership

The wicketkeeper focused on the dedication shown by the team hierarchy during this period of inconsistent form. He highlighted the personal investment of the leadership, noting that the struggles have been felt most acutely at the top of the organisation.

“It's been a tough season for us, and there is no running away from that, but one person for us who has had the most difficult time is our owner, Mr Goenka; he's one of those guys. Everyone knows how passionate he is about cricket and about his team,” Pant said at the toss.

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Commitment to Supporters

The captain expressed his regret over the team's performance, admitting that the players had not met the expectations of the public. He emphasized the importance of using the recent interval to reset their competitive focus for the remaining fixtures.

“But at the same time, we let down our fans. The only promise from this break is that we're gonna give our 200%, try to bring that happiness back, and hopefully we can do it for our owner and the fans for sure,” he added.

Restoring Collective Pride

The focus now shifts to the tactical adjustments required to salvage the campaign. Pant insisted that the squad is determined to repay the faith shown by both the ownership and the fans through a renewed on-field intensity.

The leadership remains hopeful that this public declaration of intent will galvanise the players. The objective is to finish the season with a series of performances that reflect the true potential of the Lucknow Super Giants roster.

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