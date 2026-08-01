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English NewsSportsCricketJoe Root's First Big Bazball Call After Replacing Ben Stokes As England Captain

Joe Root's First Big Bazball Call After Replacing Ben Stokes As England Captain

Joe Root confirms his stance on Bazball after replacing Ben Stokes as Test captain. The skipper plans subtle changes rather than a complete reset ahead of the Pakistan series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joe Root returns as captain, committed to evolving England's 'Bazball'.
  • Root intends to evolve 'Bazball', improving consistency and performance.
  • Inconsistent results against top teams necessitate strategic refinements.
  • England faces Pakistan under Root; Fleming takes over later.

Joe Root has made it clear that England will not abandon the Bazball approach after he replaced Ben Stokes as Test captain. Instead, Root wants to build on the progress made under Stokes and Brendon McCullum while making targeted improvements ahead of England's upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Root shared his thoughts in an interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Root Wants Evolution, Not Revolution

Root returned as England's Test captain after Stokes retired from international cricket during the recent Test series defeat to New Zealand. It marks his second spell in charge after leading England between 2017 and 2022.

Rather than introducing a completely different style, Root believes England should retain the attacking mindset developed over the past four years.

"It'll be trying to continue some of the good things we have done over that period (since 2022) and not finding ourselves back to where we were before Baz and Ben took over," Root said in an ECB interview, as quoted by AFP.

"Evolving and tweaking things to get us to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently over a long period of time."

He also dismissed the idea of starting again with a clean slate.

"The wrong thing to do would be to completely rip everything up that we've done over the last four years."

"There's so much good stuff that Ben and Brendon did and changed the way we look at the game and see the game."

England will begin the Pakistan series under Root before Stephen Fleming officially takes over as Test coach later this year following Brendon McCullum's departure.

Areas England Want To Improve

Although Root wants to preserve Bazball, he admitted England must tighten certain areas after an inconsistent period.

The aggressive approach transformed England's style of play under Stokes and McCullum, but it did not produce Test series victories against Australia or India. England also ended the recent home series against New Zealand under heavy scrutiny.

Root believes the team now needs greater consistency while keeping the positive mindset that has defined England's cricket since 2022.

"I've benefitted hugely from that as a player so to think we have to start all over again would be wrong. But there are areas we want to sharpen up a little bit and become a little bit sterner with."

"The last four years is the most fun I've had in cricket and most of that is down to the way they got me to see the game."

"Clearly the last little while is fresh in everyone's minds but you're looking at a four-year period where we did a lot of good things."

England begin a new chapter under Root's leadership against Pakistan later this month. With Fleming set to arrive before the South Africa tour, the coming months will show whether England can keep Bazball's attacking identity while delivering stronger results against the world's leading Test sides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has taken over as England's Test captain?

Joe Root has replaced Ben Stokes as England's Test captain. This marks his second spell leading the team.

Will Joe Root abandon the 'Bazball' approach?

No, Root stated England will not abandon Bazball. He plans to build on the progress made, focusing on evolution and targeted improvements.

Who will be the new England Test coach?

Stephen Fleming will officially take over as England's Test coach later this year. This follows Brendon McCullum's departure.

What areas does Joe Root want to improve in the team?

Root wants the team to achieve greater consistency and sharpen up certain areas. He aims to retain the positive mindset while delivering stronger results against top nations.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Joe Root ECB Ben Stokes Joe Root Captain Pakistan Test Series Joe Root Bazball
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