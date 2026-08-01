How Much BCCI Pension Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive After Retirement?

Ajinkya Rahane recently called time on his professional playing career. Announcing his departure through a heartfelt video message, Rahane confirmed that while his days as an active player have drawn to a close, he plans to remain deeply involved with the game by mentoring and passing on his tactical knowledge to upcoming talent.

Having represented India for over a decade, Rahane qualifies for top-tier post-retirement benefits and welfare provisions established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

How Is BCCI Player Pension Scheme Funded?

The financial backing for former Indian cricketers comes through a structured welfare pool managed by BCCI. A major portion of these funds originates from the Platinum Jubilee Corpus Fund alongside a dedicated welfare fund.

IPL Contributions: Proceeds generated from Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff games, including gate ticket revenues, are channeled directly into maintaining long-term financial security for retired players.

BCCI vs. MCA Pension Policy

Alongside his international career, Rahane spent years captaining Mumbai in domestic cricket, making him eligible for benefits under the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) scheme as well.

Dual Pension Prohibition: Regulations strictly forbid retired players from drawing monthly payouts simultaneously from both the central board (BCCI) and a state association (MCA).

Player's Choice: Former cricketers must elect one scheme, naturally opting for the package that provides higher financial returns.

How Much Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive Monthly?

Highest Pension Bracket: BCCI policy dictates that players with 25 or more Test appearances fall into the top tier, earning a monthly pension of ₹70,000 for life.

Having featured in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, Rahane comfortably qualifies for this maximum payout.

If Rahane accepts a official salaried role within the BCCI - such as a national coaching post - his monthly pension will be temporarily paused. Payouts automatically resume once he vacates any such formal role. (Note: Media analysis, commentary, or private coaching stints do not impact pension eligibility).

Medical Insurance & Additional Perks

ICA Healthcare Coverage: Under Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) joint health policy, Rahane is entitled to ₹10 lakh in medical insurance annually. This insurance policy extends full coverage to his spouse and unmarried children under the age of 25. In the event of severe or critical illness, Rahane can also access additional financial assistance via BCCI’s Medical Benevolent Fund.