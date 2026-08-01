IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketHow Much BCCI Pension Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive After Retirement?

How Much BCCI Pension Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive After Retirement?

The financial backing for former Indian cricketers comes through a structured welfare pool managed by the BCCI.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

Ajinkya Rahane recently called time on his professional playing career. Announcing his departure through a heartfelt video message, Rahane confirmed that while his days as an active player have drawn to a close, he plans to remain deeply involved with the game by mentoring and passing on his tactical knowledge to upcoming talent.

Having represented India for over a decade, Rahane qualifies for top-tier post-retirement benefits and welfare provisions established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

How Is BCCI Player Pension Scheme Funded?

The financial backing for former Indian cricketers comes through a structured welfare pool managed by BCCI. A major portion of these funds originates from the Platinum Jubilee Corpus Fund alongside a dedicated welfare fund.

IPL Contributions: Proceeds generated from Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff games, including gate ticket revenues, are channeled directly into maintaining long-term financial security for retired players.

BCCI vs. MCA Pension Policy

Alongside his international career, Rahane spent years captaining Mumbai in domestic cricket, making him eligible for benefits under the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) scheme as well.

Dual Pension Prohibition: Regulations strictly forbid retired players from drawing monthly payouts simultaneously from both the central board (BCCI) and a state association (MCA).

Player's Choice: Former cricketers must elect one scheme, naturally opting for the package that provides higher financial returns.

How Much Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive Monthly?

Highest Pension Bracket: BCCI policy dictates that players with 25 or more Test appearances fall into the top tier, earning a monthly pension of ₹70,000 for life.

Having featured in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, Rahane comfortably qualifies for this maximum payout.

If Rahane accepts a official salaried role within the BCCI - such as a national coaching post - his monthly pension will be temporarily paused. Payouts automatically resume once he vacates any such formal role. (Note: Media analysis, commentary, or private coaching stints do not impact pension eligibility).

Medical Insurance & Additional Perks

ICA Healthcare Coverage: Under Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) joint health policy, Rahane is entitled to ₹10 lakh in medical insurance annually. This insurance policy extends full coverage to his spouse and unmarried children under the age of 25. In the event of severe or critical illness, Rahane can also access additional financial assistance via BCCI’s Medical Benevolent Fund.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 01 Aug 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane BCCI Pension Ajinkya Rahane Pension
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
How Much BCCI Pension Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive After Retirement?
How Much BCCI Pension Will Ajinkya Rahane Receive After Retirement?
Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board Umpire Robbed At Gunpoint, Vehicle Hijacked On Way To Karachi
Pakistan Cricket Board Umpire Robbed At Gunpoint, Vehicle Hijacked On Way To Karachi
Cricket
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Drops Biggest Hint On India Return
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Drops Biggest Hint On India Return
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Cleared After Fitness Test: Return Date Confirmed
Jasprit Bumrah Cleared After Fitness Test: Return Date Confirmed
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Political Unrest: Pakistan’s Youth-Led ‘Cockroach Party’ Challenges Shehbaz Sharif Government
Kulgam Terror Attack: Omar Abdullah Announces ₹10 Lakh Compensation for Victims’ Families
PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Appeals for Compassion, Forgives ‘Misguided’ Students in Fifth Video Message
Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says Public Will Never Forgive Broken Promises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget