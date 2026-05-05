WATCH: Virat Kohli's Emotional Farewell To RCB Member After Incredible 18-Year Stint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB honors Head Physio Evan Speechly's 18-year tenure.

Virat Kohli highlights Speechly's kindness, integrity, and legacy.

Director Mo Bobat emphasized recognizing Speechly's vital contributions.

Speechly expressed gratitude, calling his time with RCB family.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have held a poignant farewell for former Head Physio Evan Speechly, celebrating his extraordinary eighteen-year tenure with the franchise that spanned from its inception in 2008 until 2025. The special event brought together current players and staff to honour a man considered a cornerstone of the team’s culture and a trusted confidant across multiple generations of cricketers.

A Bond Beyond Professionalism

Virat Kohli led the tributes, highlighting the deep personal connection he developed with the physiotherapist over nearly two decades. The former captain noted that few individuals have remained such a constant presence.

"I've probably spent the most amount of time with you in the RCB setup. You're one of the OGs," Kohli remarked during the ceremony while addressing Speechly directly.

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𝙀𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣 𝙚𝙧𝙖, 𝙀𝙫𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙡𝙮! Your legacy at RCB will always be remembered. 🙌❤️



Evan Speechly was our Head Physio for 18 long years, from 2008 to 2025 - one of the OGs of RCB. He flew down to Bengaluru for a special farewell, and we were all teary eyed!… pic.twitter.com/fjVJR80V1j — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2026

Kindness and Integrity Highlighted

Kohli emphasised that Speechly’s impact extended far beyond his clinical expertise and professional duties. He praised the character and warmth that the long-serving staff member brought to the high-pressure dressing room environment.

"Apart from your hard work and professionalism, the thing that will always stand out is your kindness, care, and integrity. That's something I'll always carry with me," Kohli added.

Acknowledging a Lasting Legacy

Director of Cricket Mo Bobat explained that the franchise felt it was essential to bring Speechly back to Bengaluru to properly recognise his immense contribution to the club’s long-standing history.

Bobat stated that the organisation wanted to celebrate everything Speechly had achieved during his lead role. The farewell served as a formal acknowledgment of his vital work behind the scenes.

Emotional Return to Bengaluru

Speechly was visibly moved by the reception he received from the players and officials upon his return. He described the experience of being back with the squad as a homecoming.

"When I walked into the hotel yesterday, it felt like coming home. So many of us have been here a long time, and RCB has always felt like family," Speechly said.

Fortunate Tenure in Cricket

Reflecting on his career, the physiotherapist expressed his gratitude for the longevity he enjoyed with the team. He noted that many professionals in world cricket covet even a single season there.

"Everyone in world cricket would love to spend even one season here, I've been fortunate to have had 18. I'll always feel a part of RCB," he concluded with gratitude.