'He Is A Better Bowler Than...' Former India Opener Makes Big Saransh Jain Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former opener Jaffer supports Saransh Jain's maiden Test call-up.

Jaffer cited Saransh's quality bowling, crucial against left-handers.

Selectors rewarded Jain's consistent domestic performances, overlooking his age.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Saransh Jain's maiden Test call-up is fully justified and has backed the selectors' decision ahead of India's two-match series against Sri Lanka. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer highlighted Saransh's domestic consistency, bowling quality and suitability for Sri Lankan conditions, where India are expected to face several left-handed batters.

Jaffer Backs Saransh Over Sundar For Bowling Role

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer Official, on July 31, Jaffer explained why he believes Saransh fits India's requirements for the Sri Lanka series.

He pointed to Sri Lanka's left-handed batters and said India needed a specialist off-spinner rather than relying solely on an all-round option.

"Sri Lanka have quite a few left-handers, so you need a genuine off-spinner. Washington Sundar is not fit, but I think he (Saransh Jain) is a better bowler than Sundar. Washington may be the better batter, but as a bowler, Saransh has real quality. I'm also happy that the selectors looked beyond his age and picked him purely on merit," Jaffer said on Wasim Jaffer Official.

Saransh, 33, recently earned his maiden India Test call-up after several productive domestic seasons. He is expected to strengthen India's spin resources during the Sri Lanka tour.

Jaffer believes the selectors rewarded sustained performances instead of focusing on age, calling it a decision based purely on cricketing merit.

Domestic Performances Earn Recognition

Jaffer also praised Saransh's consistency in first-class cricket and described him as a dependable performer who has repeatedly delivered in red-ball competitions.

He said the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has built his reputation through discipline rather than flashy performances.

"I'm not surprised because this guy has been performing consistently in domestic cricket, especially in red-ball cricket. He's a workman-like cricketer who comes in and does his job consistently in the longer format. He's a bit of an old-school spinner. You won't see too many variations from him, but he has the consistency to keep hitting the same spot. His seam presentation is excellent, something we've seen from bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh. So, I think it's a good selection," Jaffer added on Wasim Jaffer Official.

Saransh has been one of the more reliable performers in Indian domestic cricket over the past few seasons. Along with his off-spin, he has also contributed useful runs lower down the order.

India begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15. Saransh's selection offers him the opportunity to make his international debut after years of consistent domestic performances.