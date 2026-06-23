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HomeSportsCricketManav Suthar Shines In County Championship, Picks 7 Wickets For Warwickshire

Manav Suthar Shines In County Championship, Picks 7 Wickets For Warwickshire

Manav Suthar continued his impressive run in red-ball cricket by picking up seven wickets for Warwickshire against Somerset, finishing his county stint with 11 wickets.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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  • His county stint concluded with 11 total wickets.

Manav Suthar County Cricket: Manav Suthar, India's rising spin sensation continued to impress in English county cricket by picking up seven wickets in the match for Warwickshire against Somerset, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Suthar, who signed a short-term deal with Warwickshire for two County Championship matches, once again showed why he is being regarded as one of India's brightest spin prospects. Suthar entered county cricket after a memorable Test debut against Afghanistan earlier this month, where he picked up 10 wickets and announced himself on the international stage.

Manav Suthar's County Heroics

In Somerset's second innings, Suthar delivered a marathon spell and picked up five wickets for 100 runs in 46.5 overs. Earlier in the first innings, he had claimed two wickets while conceding 50 runs in 18 overs.

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This performance comes after an impressive county debut against Yorkshire, where he picked up four wickets across the two innings.

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Many cricket experts already see him as one of India's future stars in the Test format. He ended his short County Championship stint with 11 wickets in just two matches.

Useful Contribution With The Bat

In the ongoing match at Taunton, Somerset were bowled out for 208 in their first innings, with Australian Test all-rounder Beau Webster leading the attack with four wickets for 23 runs.

Suthar also chipped in by dismissing both tailenders in the innings.

Warwickshire replied with 330 runs in their first innings, with Suthar contributing 28 runs. In his previous county match as well, he had scored useful knocks of 33 and 37.

Somerset Fight Back

With the pitch becoming easier to bat on, Somerset posted 435 runs in their second innings. Suthar gave Warwickshire a dream start by reducing Somerset to 148 runs off 6 after picking up three quick wickets. However, Somerset managed to recover and put up a strong total.

Warwickshire now need 314 runs to win the match and have reached 34/2 in their chase.

With every game, Manav Suthar continues to strengthen his reputation as one of India's most promising young spinners.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant achievement did Suthar have before playing county cricket?

Before his county stint, Suthar had a memorable Test debut against Afghanistan. He picked up an impressive 10 wickets, announcing himself on the international stage.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Warwickshire Manav Suthar England County Championship
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