Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zubair Baloch critically injured in targeted shooting in Karachi.

Gunmen on motorcycle shot him, injuring two bystanders.

Police investigate rivalry, renewed gang activity as motives.

His brother, Uzair Baloch, jailed gangster, inspired a film.

Zubair Baloch, the brother of imprisoned Pakisatni gangster Uzair Baloch, whose rise in Karachi's underworld inspired a character in the film Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood. Authorities say the attack is being examined from multiple angles, including personal rivalry and the possible revival of long-running gang conflicts that once gripped the area.

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Gunmen Open Fire Outside Zubair Baloch's Home

According to reports, Pakistani police believe that the 40-year-old Zubair Baloch was sitting outside his residence in Singu Lane when two masked men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen before being rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Two bystanders were also caught in the firing and injured. One of them is reported to be in serious condition.

Police said the attackers fled after a nearby shopkeeper returned fire. CCTV footage circulating on Telegram reportedly captured the panic that followed as the assailants escaped from the scene.

Police Probe Gang Rivalry And Personal Enmity

Investigators are exploring several possible motives behind the attack. Officials told local media they are examining whether the shooting stemmed from personal enmity or is linked to renewed gang activity in Lyari, a locality historically associated with organised crime.

A local social activist told Dawn that Zubair Baloch had recently joined a political party and had put up its flags in the neighbourhood. The activist also claimed residents have been concerned by reports that several gang members who left for Dubai and Iran during the Karachi operation may have returned following the US-Iran conflict, raising fears of renewed violence.

Zubair And Uzair Baloch's Criminal History

Zubair Baloch was arrested in multiple criminal cases in 2012 and was released from prison in January 2025, according to police.

His brother, Uzair Baloch, remains behind bars after being sentenced by a military court to 12 years in prison for espionage in April 2020. He and several associates were also indicted over a 2012 armed attack on law enforcement personnel within the jurisdiction of Karachi's Kalakot police station. Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court reportedly rejected his bail applications in seven separate cases involving allegations of murder, possession of explosives and attacks on police officers.

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The Story Behind The 'Dhurandhar' Connection

Uzair Baloch, the former chief of the now-defunct People's Aman Committee, inspired a key character portrayed by actor Danish Pandor in the Indian spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film dramatised the rise of Karachi's notorious underworld and brought renewed public attention to Baloch's criminal past.