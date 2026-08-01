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English NewsBusinessCommercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Over Rs 200 In Delhi, Kolkata: Check Revised Rates

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Over Rs 200 In Delhi, Kolkata: Check Revised Rates

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 06:41 AM (IST)

The prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, extending relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments. The revised rates came into effect starting Saturday.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata.

Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata.

There has been no change in the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders.

Second Consecutive Monthly Price Cut

The latest reduction follows another cut announced on July 1, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) lowered the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.50 across major cities.

In the July revision, commercial LPG cylinder prices were reduced by Rs 183.50 in Delhi and Lucknow, Rs 181.50 in Chandigarh, Rs 174 in Kolkata, and Rs 173 in Patna.

Following that revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi had fallen to Rs 2,930 from Rs 3,113, while the Kolkata price was reduced to Rs 3,081.50 from Rs 3,255.50.

Relief After Earlier Price Hikes

The consecutive reductions come after commercial LPG prices had witnessed multiple hikes in recent months amid elevated global energy prices triggered by tensions in West Asia.

Earlier, the Centre also eased LPG supply restrictions for commercial and industrial users after fuel availability improved. The government restored 50 per cent of supplies to customers whose allocations had been curtailed to prioritise domestic household consumption.

During the conflict in West Asia, the government had invoked the Essential Commodities Act to divert C3-C4 hydrocarbon streams exclusively for LPG production, while directing oil marketing companies to maintain detailed data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to improve supply planning.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 06:41 AM (IST)
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