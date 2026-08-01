IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Team India Star Shares Warm Hug With Pakistan Cricketer During The Hundred

WATCH: Team India Star Shares Warm Hug With Pakistan Cricketer During The Hundred

The heartwarming interaction occurred right after Match 13 of The Hundred Women's competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

A post-match moment between Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana has taken social media by storm following their encounter in the 2026 edition of The Hundred. The viral clip captures the two international stars exchanging a warm handshake and a candid hug, serving as a poignant reminder of mutual respect and camaraderie in franchise cricket.

On-Field Action

The heartwarming interaction occurred right after Match 13 of The Hundred Women's competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, where Southern Brave secured a convincing 24-run victory against Birmingham Phoenix.

WATCH VIDEO

Brave's Innings

Setting a total of 140/3, Southern Brave laid a strong foundation with an opening partnership of 68 runs between Lizelle Lee (43 off 28) and Maia Bouchier (45 off 31). Rodrigues provided the final flourish with a fiery, unbeaten 28 off 18 balls at a strike rate of 155.55.

Phoenix's Chase

In response, Birmingham Phoenix stayed in the hunt through a 73-run opening stand led by Davina Perrin, who top-scored with 52 off 43 balls. However, their chase fell apart after the middle-order collapsed, leaving Fatima Sana's side winless at the bottom of the table while Southern Brave extended their winning streak to four matches.

Bridging Tensions Through Sport

The embrace between Rodrigues and Sana drew widespread public attention due to the lingering diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan. Following geopolitical events in recent years, teams from both nations had largely adhered to rigid protocols - avoiding formal handshakes or casual interactions during multi-nation ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments.

However, domestic franchise leagues on neutral ground consistently provide an avenue where players build genuine friendships beyond national boundaries. The sight of two prominent South Asian cricketers breaking unwritten barriers was widely applauded by fans and commentators online as a triumph of athletic spirit over political division.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 01 Aug 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jemimah Rodrigues The Hundred Fatima Sana
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Team India Star Shares Warm Hug With Pakistan Cricketer During The Hundred
WATCH: Team India Star Shares Warm Hug With Pakistan Cricketer During The Hundred
Cricket
PCB Considers Big PSL 2027 Schedule Change To Avoid IPL Clash
PCB Considers Big PSL 2027 Schedule Change To Avoid IPL Clash
Cricket
West Indies Star Hits Back At Head Coach After Pakistan Test Selection Row
West Indies Star Hits Back At Head Coach After Pakistan Test Selection Row
Cricket
'You Had a Magnificent Journey': Raina Pays Tribute As Rahane Retires
'You Had A Magnificent Journey': Raina Pays Tribute As Rahane Retires
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget