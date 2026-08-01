A post-match moment between Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana has taken social media by storm following their encounter in the 2026 edition of The Hundred. The viral clip captures the two international stars exchanging a warm handshake and a candid hug, serving as a poignant reminder of mutual respect and camaraderie in franchise cricket.

On-Field Action

The heartwarming interaction occurred right after Match 13 of The Hundred Women's competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, where Southern Brave secured a convincing 24-run victory against Birmingham Phoenix.

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Everyone debating if Fatima Sana and jemimah Rodrigues would shake hands and they straight up HUGGED?!😭😭🙏



Keep politics out of sports FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/XCE2lswGlg — A. (@anhnjo) July 30, 2026

Brave's Innings

Setting a total of 140/3, Southern Brave laid a strong foundation with an opening partnership of 68 runs between Lizelle Lee (43 off 28) and Maia Bouchier (45 off 31). Rodrigues provided the final flourish with a fiery, unbeaten 28 off 18 balls at a strike rate of 155.55.

Phoenix's Chase

In response, Birmingham Phoenix stayed in the hunt through a 73-run opening stand led by Davina Perrin, who top-scored with 52 off 43 balls. However, their chase fell apart after the middle-order collapsed, leaving Fatima Sana's side winless at the bottom of the table while Southern Brave extended their winning streak to four matches.

Bridging Tensions Through Sport

The embrace between Rodrigues and Sana drew widespread public attention due to the lingering diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan. Following geopolitical events in recent years, teams from both nations had largely adhered to rigid protocols - avoiding formal handshakes or casual interactions during multi-nation ICC and Asian Cricket Council tournaments.

However, domestic franchise leagues on neutral ground consistently provide an avenue where players build genuine friendships beyond national boundaries. The sight of two prominent South Asian cricketers breaking unwritten barriers was widely applauded by fans and commentators online as a triumph of athletic spirit over political division.