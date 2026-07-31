West Indies Star Hits Back At Head Coach After Pakistan Test Selection Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alzarri Joseph publicly refuted coach Sammy's selection decline claim.

Joseph cited fitness concerns and workload post-injury layoff.

He had discussed unavailability with CWI before squad announcement.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has publicly responded to West Indies head coach Daren Sammy after the latter said the pacer had "declined selection" for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Joseph insisted the situation was more complicated than portrayed, saying his decision was based on fitness concerns rather than a refusal to represent the West Indies.

Alzarri Joseph Questions Daren Sammy's Public Remarks

The controversy began after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan. The board stated that Joseph was unavailable due to "personal reasons".

A day later, Sammy said Joseph had been selected but had "declined selection", prompting widespread debate about the fast bowler's commitment to the national side.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Joseph said he had already discussed the matter with Sammy and Cricket West Indies before the squad was announced.

"We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I've also had a chat with CWI and if you realise the statement CWI released said personal reasons. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, he knows exactly what that statement would have done so."

Joseph said he was disappointed that the conversation became public.

"To be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement. Like I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public."

Joseph Says His Body Was Not Ready For Test Cricket

Joseph explained that his absence had nothing to do with a lack of commitment. Instead, he said he was managing his workload after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off caused by a recurring lower-back stress fracture.

The fast bowler had recently returned to international cricket during the ODI series against New Zealand and felt another immediate Test assignment would have placed too much strain on his body.

"Obviously, I've been out for an entire year. I haven't played at international intensity for so long after having a second stress fracture."

He added that the decision followed discussions with the team management.

"We spoke about me playing the two Test matches here, playing five back-to-back ODIs and how my body was feeling and I knew to myself, my body was not ready to go into another Test series. So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context."

Joseph also dismissed suggestions that the episode would damage his professional relationship with Sammy.

"I'm a professional, so I'm going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies."

"I'm not representing Daren Sammy, so for me, I'm neither here nor there in terms of a relationship. I don't go there to make friends. I go there to work and do a job and represent the people of the West Indies."

The Pakistan Test series continues without Joseph, while his comments have added another layer to the discussion around player workload management and communication within the West Indies setup.