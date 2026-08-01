J&K: Death Toll In Kulgam Terror Attack Rises To 2 As Injured Labourer Dies

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English NewsNewsIndia2 Labourers Killed In Kulgam Terror Attack; Terrorists Asked Their Names Before Opening Fire, Say Sources

2 Labourers Killed In Kulgam Terror Attack; Terrorists Asked Their Names Before Opening Fire, Say Sources

Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed after terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in J&K's Kulgam. Security forces have launched a search operation to track down the terrorists.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Terrorists killed two Chhattisgarh migrant workers at Kulgam brick kiln.
  • Attackers shot workers after asking names; security operation initiated.
  • LG condemned attack, directed forces to eliminate responsible terrorists.
  • Attack is latest in series targeting non-local workers.

Two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh have been killed after terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The attack took place late on Friday evening at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir, where the assailants targeted the two workers, leaving them critically injured in the firing. According to sources, the terrorists first asked the names of both the workers before opening fire at them.

One of the victims, identified as Deepak Ratray, died from his injuries before he could be shifted to a hospital.

The second victim, Bopinder, was initially taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag before being referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Both men were in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

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J-K LG Directs Security Forces To Eliminate Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the Kulgam terrorist attack and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the killing of the migrant workers.

In a post on X, Sinha said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials and directed security forces to step up their operations.

"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

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Recent Attacks In South Kashmir

The attack comes less than 10 days after terrorists allegedly shot dead a police officer in Anantnag town. It is also the latest in a series of attacks targeting non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local labourers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir?

Terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in Kulgam district, killing two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh. The attack occurred late on Friday evening in the Kelam area.

Who were the victims of the Kulgam attack?

The victims were identified as Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their twenties. They were migrant workers who hailed from Chhattisgarh.

What was the J-K Lieutenant Governor's response to the attack?

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and directed security forces to intensify operations. He called for the elimination of the terrorists responsible.

Have there been similar attacks recently in Jammu and Kashmir?

Yes, this attack follows other incidents targeting non-local workers and security personnel. Less than 10 days prior, a police officer was shot dead in Anantnag.

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
J&K Terror Attack Kulgam Jammu Kashmir Kulgam Terror Attack
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