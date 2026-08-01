J&K: Death Toll In Kulgam Terror Attack Rises To 2 As Injured Labourer Dies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Terrorists killed two Chhattisgarh migrant workers at Kulgam brick kiln.

Attackers shot workers after asking names; security operation initiated.

LG condemned attack, directed forces to eliminate responsible terrorists.

Attack is latest in series targeting non-local workers.

Two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh have been killed after terrorists opened fire at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The attack took place late on Friday evening at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir, where the assailants targeted the two workers, leaving them critically injured in the firing. According to sources, the terrorists first asked the names of both the workers before opening fire at them.

One of the victims, identified as Deepak Ratray, died from his injuries before he could be shifted to a hospital.

The second victim, Bopinder, was initially taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag before being referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Both men were in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

VIDEO | Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces cordon off Kilam area after two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln.#JammuAndKashmir #Kulgam



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/z1cU6Yn7Qq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2026

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J-K LG Directs Security Forces To Eliminate Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the Kulgam terrorist attack and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the killing of the migrant workers.



In a post on X, Sinha said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials and directed security forces to step up their operations.



"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

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Recent Attacks In South Kashmir

The attack comes less than 10 days after terrorists allegedly shot dead a police officer in Anantnag town. It is also the latest in a series of attacks targeting non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 7, 2024, two non-local labourers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area.