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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Kieron Pollard In Heated On-Field Clash With Ex-Rajasthan Royals Star In MLC

WATCH: Kieron Pollard In Heated On-Field Clash With Ex-Rajasthan Royals Star In MLC

MI New York all-rounder Kieron Pollard clashed with Texas Super Kings batsman Shubham Ranjane in a tense Major League Cricket 2026 match.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kieron Pollard and Shubham Ranjane collided during Major League Cricket match.
  • Pollard threatened non-striker run-out, escalating on-field tensions further.
  • Nicholas Pooran's 68 led MI New York to victory.

A tense on-field confrontation erupted between MI New York all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Texas Super Kings batsman Shubham Ranjane during a Major League Cricket fixture in Dallas. The physical collision and subsequent non-striker standoff transformed a standard group stage encounter into a highly dramatic affair, capturing the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

Pitch Collision Sparks Immediate Tension

The controversial incident unfolded during the twelfth over of the Texas innings at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Bowling his solitary over of the match, Pollard remained firmly within his bowling follow-through path as Ranjane attempted a quick single.

The two players collided heavily in the middle of the surface, causing an immediate spike in visible on-field tension. Commentator Danny Morrison noted during the live broadcast that the collision was entirely avoidable.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Jofra Archer Picks Hardest Batter He Faced In IPL History, And It's Not Kohli Or Rohit

Morrison explained that Pollard maintained a completely clear view of the batsman advancing down the track. The former New Zealand bowler added that Ranjane remained focused entirely on the ball throughout.

WATCH VIDEO

Non-Striker Standoff Intensifies Feud

The drama escalated significantly on the very next delivery of the over. Pollard abruptly aborted his bowling action during the run-up to threaten a run-out at the non-striker's end.

Ranjane had stepped away from his crease before the delivery sequence concluded. This psychological maneuver triggered another intense standoff, with both players exchanging hard glares before returning to their positions.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

Despite the heavy friction, the stand-in Texas captain Donovan Ferreira could not steady his side completely. The team suffered an early batting collapse against a clinical New York bowling unit.

Pooran Seals Clinical New York Victory

Ranjane fought back courageously by scoring a resilient 49 runs off 36 deliveries. His crucial middle-order partnership with Milind Kumar guided the Texas Super Kings to a respectable total of 158.

However, New York captain Nicholas Pooran anchored the chase flawlessly with an unbeaten 68. The convincing eight-wicket victory inside eighteen overs handed the defending champions their first win of the season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the on-field confrontation between Kieron Pollard and Shubham Ranjane?

The confrontation began with a physical collision during the twelfth over. Pollard was in his bowling follow-through path as Ranjane attempted a quick single, leading to a heavy collision.

What was the second incident between Pollard and Ranjane?

On the very next delivery, Pollard aborted his bowling action to threaten a run-out at the non-striker's end. Ranjane had stepped out of his crease, escalating the tension.

Where did the confrontation between Kieron Pollard and Shubham Ranjane take place?

The incident occurred during a Major League Cricket fixture in Dallas at the Grand Prairie Stadium, between MI New York and Texas Super Kings.

Who won the match between MI New York and Texas Super Kings?

MI New York defeated Texas Super Kings by eight wickets. Nicholas Pooran led the chase with an unbeaten 68, securing New York's first win of the season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kieron Pollard Texas Super Kings MLC 2026 Shubham Ranjane Kieron Pollard Shubham Ranjane Clash Video
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