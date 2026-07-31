'You Had a Magnificent Journey': Raina Pays Tribute As Rahane Retires

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahane led India to iconic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane following the latter’s announcement of his retirement from international cricket and all formats of the game. Rahane, who represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20 Internationals, officially called time on his illustrious career on Thursday, prompting a wave of emotional reactions across social media.

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Suresh Raina’s Viral Social Media Post

Taking to his official account on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Suresh Raina shared a warm message honoring his longtime teammate. Raina praised Rahane’s humility, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the Indian cricket team throughout his career.

"What a magnificent journey, Ajinkya Rahane! Congratulations on a stellar career. Sharing the dressing room and the field with you was always a pleasure. Your humility, grit, and dedication to the team earned everyone’s respect. Wishing you and your family endless joy and success in this next chapter. Keep inspiring! Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian Cricket."

What a journey it’s been, Jinks @ajinkyarahane88! ❤️



Congratulations on a fantastic career. It was always a pleasure sharing the dressing room and the field with you. Your humility, determination, and commitment to the team have always earned everyone’s respect.



Wishing you and… — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 31, 2026

Rahane’s Emotional Retirement Announcement

Ajinkya Rahane announced his decision through a moving video posted on his Instagram account on Thursday. Reflecting on his journey, the right-handed batter emphasized the importance of timing both on and off the field.

"The truth of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you just have to respect it and move forward. I have always trusted timing in my batting and understood its value. Today, I feel it is the right time for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats."

Rohit Sharma’s Tribute to Rahane

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who shared the national dressing room with Rahane for many years, also posted a tribute on 'X' praising his colleague's relentless work ethic and professionalism.

"We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how hard you’ve worked for everything you achieved. Your commitment and professionalism always set you apart. Congratulations on a fantastic career. Best wishes for the future."

Key Highlights Of Rahane’s Career

Represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is. Celebrated for his superior technical skill and reliable performances in challenging overseas conditions. Captained India to a legendary, historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win against Australia during the 2020/21 tour.