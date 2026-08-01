US, Israel Weigh Joint Air Strikes On Iran's Energy Sites Amid Ceasefire Push: Report

The US and Israel are preparing for a potentially extensive bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and oil refineries. This aims to weaken Iran's military and governance capabilities.
US, Israel Weigh Joint Air Strikes On Iran's Energy Infrastructure To Pressure Tehran: Report
US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military action targeting Iran's energy infrastructure as ceasefire negotiations continue.
- US and Israel prepare extensive strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.
- Strikes could begin this weekend, targeting facilities, including oil refineries.
- Trump has not given final approval; Israel coordinating, but unaware of decision.
The United States and Israel are preparing for what could become one of the most extensive bombing campaigns of the conflict against Iran's energy infrastructure, according to a CBS News report.
Citing multiple US sources, the broadcaster reported that strikes targeting Iranian energy facilities could begin over the weekend, with discussions also considering whether operations should conclude before global financial markets open on Monday because of concerns over the potential economic impact.
However, President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval for the operation and no final timeline has been agreed upon, the report said.
US And Israel Coordinating
According to the report, Israeli officials have been informed of the planning and are coordinating with Washington. A joint operation would mark Israel's return to direct military action after it halted combat operations during a US-brokered truce.
An Israeli official, however, told CBS News that no decision had been communicated.
"Israel is unaware of a decision to restart full military operations, nor has been requested of Israel to join any military actions against Iran," the official said.
Iran has not launched attacks on Israel since the collapse of the memorandum of understanding and the resumption of US military operations in early July.
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Energy Facilities Among Potential Targets
The proposed operation reportedly focuses on energy-related infrastructure, including power plants and oil refineries.
According to the report, senior US officials also discussed the possibility of disrupting electricity supplies in Tehran, although no decision had been taken as of Friday afternoon.
A former US military official told CBS News that targeting energy infrastructure could weaken Iran's ability to sustain military operations and govern effectively.
Trump Yet To Give Final Approval
The proposed military campaign was discussed during President Trump's Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, according to people briefed on the discussions.
Some White House aides focused on political strategy reportedly opposed the plan.
While speaking to reporters before the meeting, Trump signalled a hardline approach towards Iran.
"We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore," he said.
When asked about reviving diplomacy, Trump replied: "I think we just want to win."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said, "As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch."
Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to discuss possible targets before any presidential decision.
"The Department of War is locked and loaded, ready to execute the President's directives at a moment's notice," Parnell said.
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Netanyahu Briefed Trump On Military Options
The report said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three military options during his meeting with Trump earlier this week, including strikes focused on Iran's land resupply routes.
Netanyahu also held talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during his Washington visit.
Earlier, Trump warned on Truth Social that the US would bomb and destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
No final decision on launching the strikes had been announced by the White House at the time of publication.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of military operation are the US and Israel preparing for against Iran?
Has President Trump given final approval for the military operation against Iran?
No, President Trump has not yet given final approval for the operation. Discussions are ongoing, and no final timeline has been agreed upon for the proposed strikes.
What specific targets are being considered in the proposed military operation?
The proposed operation focuses on energy-related infrastructure such as power plants and oil refineries. Officials also discussed potentially disrupting electricity supplies in Tehran.
What is Israel's role in the potential military action against Iran?
Israeli officials have been informed of the planning and are coordinating with Washington. However, one Israeli official stated they are unaware of a decision to restart full military operations.
Why might they target Iran's energy infrastructure?
Targeting energy infrastructure could weaken Iran's ability to sustain military operations and govern effectively. It is seen as a way to impact their overall capabilities.