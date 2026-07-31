PCB Considers Big PSL 2027 Schedule Change To Avoid IPL Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PCB considers returning PSL 2027 to February-March slot.

Move aims to avoid IPL clash, attract more players.

Ramadan overlap, new Super Six format, are discussed.

Final decisions pending; ongoing discussions for 2027 planning.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a significant scheduling change for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the 2027 season. According to a report by The Tribune, the board is discussing a return to the tournament's traditional February-March window after two editions overlapped with the Indian Premier League (IPL). A final decision is expected after further internal discussions.

PCB Weighs February-March Return For PSL

The PCB recently met franchise representatives to review the future scheduling of the PSL. One of the main topics was whether the tournament should continue in the April-May slot or move back to February and March.

The last two PSL editions were played alongside the IPL. Although the tournament finished before the IPL final, the overlap affected overseas player availability and commercial opportunities.

According to The Tribune, a return to the earlier window would largely avoid a clash with the IPL in 2027. That could improve the league's chances of securing more overseas players for the full tournament.

Several international players have previously signed PSL contracts before later withdrawing after receiving IPL opportunities. Avoiding a scheduling conflict would reduce that risk.

Sponsors and broadcasters are also expected to benefit if the league has a dedicated window without competing directly against the IPL.

The scheduling discussion follows a financially successful PSL season. Reports stated that the latest edition generated a pre-tax profit of more than INR 7.549 billion, a sharp increase from around INR 2 billion previously.

Ramadan Challenge And New Format Under Discussion

Moving back to February and March is not without complications.

Ramadan is expected to fall during part of the proposed tournament window in 2027. That would create logistical and scheduling challenges because many players observe fasting during daylight hours.

The PCB must therefore balance operational challenges against the commercial advantages of avoiding the IPL calendar.

The meeting also covered possible changes to the tournament format.

According to the report, the PCB is exploring the introduction of a Super Six stage instead of the current playoff system, where four teams qualify for the knockouts.

The proposal remains under discussion and depends on resolving outstanding commercial matters involving one of the league's stakeholders.

The league has already expanded from six to eight teams with the addition of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz, making a revised competition format more practical.

No final decision has been taken on either the schedule or the format. The PCB is expected to continue consultations before confirming plans for PSL 2027.