WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional First Reaction To Receiving India Jersey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first senior Team India jersey.

The young cricketer was visibly emotional holding his dream jersey.

He earned call-up after sensational IPL season success.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Jersey Reaction: India's rising cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi experienced a landmark moment in his young career after receiving his first Team India jersey. The teenager, who recently earned a maiden senior national call-up, was visibly emotional as he held the jersey in his hands and reflected on a dream that had finally become reality. A video shared by the BCCI captured the special occasion. Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu arrived at Sooryavanshi's room with a package containing the coveted jersey. Check it out:

Ladies & Gentlemen



The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw June 23, 2026

Sooryavanshi greeted Raghu respectfully by touching his feet. Moments later, he carefully unpacked the jersey, paused for a few seconds, and admired the India colours that he had dreamed of wearing since childhood.

Sooryavanshi Opens Up On Dream Come True Moment

Speaking in the BCCI video, the teenager admitted that the experience left him struggling to find the right words.

“It’s difficult to express in words. The reason I first picked up a bat and started practising at a cricket ground was to one day wear the India jersey, and that dream has come true today. It feels unreal,"

The batting prodigy further revealed how emotional he felt the moment he finally saw the jersey.

“I simply cannot explain this feeling in words. It feels like a dream. The moment I saw the jersey, I was so happy. I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, things happen in your life that you never even imagine, and when they do, you are unable to react. That was exactly my reaction."

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From IPL Stardom To Team India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's call-up comes after a sensational rise through the ranks of Indian cricket. The young batsman enjoyed a breakthrough IPL campaign earlier this year and emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

His performances earned widespread recognition, including the Orange Cap, awarded to the competition's leading run-scorer. Long before that, he had already made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a century in IPL history.

What initially appeared to be a remarkable individual achievement has since evolved into a much bigger story. Within a short span, Sooryavanshi has transformed from a promising youngster into one of the most exciting talents in world cricket.

Now, with an India jersey in his possession and an international debut potentially around the corner, the 15-year-old stands on the verge of another major milestone in an already extraordinary journey.