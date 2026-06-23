Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first Team India jersey, marking his maiden senior national call-up. He was visibly emotional, calling it a dream come true.
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional First Reaction To Receiving India Jersey
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dream turned into reality as the teenage star received his first India jersey and shared an emotional reaction in a heartfelt video.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first senior Team India jersey.
- The young cricketer was visibly emotional holding his dream jersey.
- He earned call-up after sensational IPL season success.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Jersey Reaction: India's rising cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi experienced a landmark moment in his young career after receiving his first Team India jersey. The teenager, who recently earned a maiden senior national call-up, was visibly emotional as he held the jersey in his hands and reflected on a dream that had finally become reality. A video shared by the BCCI captured the special occasion. Team India's throwdown specialist Raghu arrived at Sooryavanshi's room with a package containing the coveted jersey. Check it out:
Ladies & Gentlemen— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026
The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw
Sooryavanshi greeted Raghu respectfully by touching his feet. Moments later, he carefully unpacked the jersey, paused for a few seconds, and admired the India colours that he had dreamed of wearing since childhood.
Sooryavanshi Opens Up On Dream Come True Moment
Speaking in the BCCI video, the teenager admitted that the experience left him struggling to find the right words.
“It’s difficult to express in words. The reason I first picked up a bat and started practising at a cricket ground was to one day wear the India jersey, and that dream has come true today. It feels unreal,"
The batting prodigy further revealed how emotional he felt the moment he finally saw the jersey.
“I simply cannot explain this feeling in words. It feels like a dream. The moment I saw the jersey, I was so happy. I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, things happen in your life that you never even imagine, and when they do, you are unable to react. That was exactly my reaction."
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From IPL Stardom To Team India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's call-up comes after a sensational rise through the ranks of Indian cricket. The young batsman enjoyed a breakthrough IPL campaign earlier this year and emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.
His performances earned widespread recognition, including the Orange Cap, awarded to the competition's leading run-scorer. Long before that, he had already made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a century in IPL history.
What initially appeared to be a remarkable individual achievement has since evolved into a much bigger story. Within a short span, Sooryavanshi has transformed from a promising youngster into one of the most exciting talents in world cricket.
Now, with an India jersey in his possession and an international debut potentially around the corner, the 15-year-old stands on the verge of another major milestone in an already extraordinary journey.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event recently occurred for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi react to receiving his Team India jersey?
He was visibly emotional and found it difficult to express his feelings, calling the experience
What accomplishments led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Team India call-up?
His call-up follows a breakthrough IPL season where he won the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer. He also made history as the youngest player to score an IPL century.
How old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what is his current status in cricket?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting prodigy. He is now considered one of the most exciting talents in world cricket, with an international debut potentially imminent.