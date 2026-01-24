Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Kavya Maran Overcome With Emotion As Sunrisers Reach Fourth Consecutive Final

Watch: Kavya Maran Overcome With Emotion As Sunrisers Reach Fourth Consecutive Final

The touching moment was caught on camera by SA20 broadcast team and shared online, where it has quickly gained traction among fans.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

In the ongoing SA20, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, owned by Kavya Maran, secured a seven-wicket win to book a place in the final for the fourth straight season. The win sparked an emotional reaction from Kavya, whose joy was evident as she celebrated her team’s achievement.

Moments after Sunrisers sealed the Qualifier 2 win against Paarl Royals, Kavya was seen leaping in delight before sharing a heartfelt hug with her father, Kalanithi Maran.

The touching moment was caught on camera by SA20 broadcast team and shared online, where it has quickly gained traction among fans.

Sunrisers made light work of the chase, storming to 117 for 3 in just 11.4 overs, underlining their dominance in the knockout clash.

Watch Maran's celebration video

Record of consistency

The current edition marks the fourth season of SA20, and remarkably, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have reached the final every single time. Since the league’s launch in 2023, the franchise has either lifted the trophy or finished second each year.

The team claimed the title in the inaugural season by beating Pretoria Capitals, followed it up with another championship win against Durban Super Giants in season two, and settled for a runners-up finish in the third edition.

Final scheduled for January 25

The 2025-26 SA20 final will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals on January 25. The summit clash is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be played in Cape Town.

The two sides secured their spots after an intense playoff week, with the Capitals advancing directly through Qualifier 1 and the Sunrisers sealing their place after a dominant win over Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2.

Also on ABP Live | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Team Staff's Feet After India's Win In Raipur - Watch Video

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Warm Hugs, Back Pats And Big Smiles In Indian Dugout After Ishan Kishan's Innings

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
SRH Sunrisers IPL Sunrisers Eastern Cape Kavya Maran IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Cities
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Political Statement: Uddhav Thackeray Says Attempts Underway to Erase ‘Thackeray’ Name
Big Update: Actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai Firing Case, Court Production Today
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Hills Triggers Cold Wave, Traffic Chaos Across North India
Big News: Four Terror Suspects Arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Explosives Seized
Big News: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Reconciliation in Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget