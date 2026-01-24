Watch: Kavya Maran Overcome With Emotion As Sunrisers Reach Fourth Consecutive Final

In the ongoing SA20, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, owned by Kavya Maran, secured a seven-wicket win to book a place in the final for the fourth straight season. The win sparked an emotional reaction from Kavya, whose joy was evident as she celebrated her team’s achievement.

Moments after Sunrisers sealed the Qualifier 2 win against Paarl Royals, Kavya was seen leaping in delight before sharing a heartfelt hug with her father, Kalanithi Maran.

The touching moment was caught on camera by SA20 broadcast team and shared online, where it has quickly gained traction among fans.

Sunrisers made light work of the chase, storming to 117 for 3 in just 11.4 overs, underlining their dominance in the knockout clash.

Watch Maran's celebration video

Record of consistency

The current edition marks the fourth season of SA20, and remarkably, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have reached the final every single time. Since the league’s launch in 2023, the franchise has either lifted the trophy or finished second each year.

The team claimed the title in the inaugural season by beating Pretoria Capitals, followed it up with another championship win against Durban Super Giants in season two, and settled for a runners-up finish in the third edition.

Final scheduled for January 25

The 2025-26 SA20 final will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on Pretoria Capitals on January 25. The summit clash is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be played in Cape Town.

The two sides secured their spots after an intense playoff week, with the Capitals advancing directly through Qualifier 1 and the Sunrisers sealing their place after a dominant win over Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2.

